Single-Game FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Timberwolves vs. Thunder for Game 5

The NBA playoffs are here, and single-game DFS contests on FanDuel are a fun way to follow the action.

Since NBA DFS is easier to predict than baseball or football, it would likely get plenty of votes as the best sport to play on FanDuel. Basketball players usually stick to the same minutes and produce at roughly the same rate. Sounds easy, right? Trust me -- it's not!

As a result, NBA daily fantasy is highly reliant on a player's opportunity, so you'll need to ensure that you're up to date with key injuries. Our NBA DFS projections update throughout the day to reflect current news.

On top of all that, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the top plays at each position. Single-game DFS contests on FanDuel now have a 1.5x multiplier for the MVP spot, so the player used in that spot will see their salary increase while still accumulating 1.5x the points.

Let's dive into Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder on FanDuel.

NBA Single-Game DFS Picks for Timberwolves-Thunder in Game 5

Game Preview

All NBA odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Spread: Thunder -8.5

Total: 220.5

Pace Rankings: Thunder (5th), Timberwolves (25th)

Timberwolves-Thunder Studs to Target

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($24,600 MVP/$16,400 UTIL) -- Aside from Game 3 where he was limited to 27 minutes in a blowout loss, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has had no issues torching the Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals, scoring 57-plus FanDuel points (FDPs) in three of the first four matchups. SGA has contributed 31-plus real-world points in six of his last seven starts in the postseason, and Minnesota is recording the seventh-worst free throw rate allowed (27.4) among teams in the playoffs.

Anthony Edwards ($22,800 MVP/$15,200 UTIL) -- After Anthony Edwards attempted only 13 shots and supplied just 16 points in Game 4, the Timberwolves can't afford to have Edwards be passive in a potential closeout game. Edwards tallied 51-plus FDPs in back-to-back contests prior to his dud at home in the last matchup, and Minnesota would be wise to utilize more off-ball sets for the athletic wing to generate more open looks and limit the amount of double teams OKC can throw at him.

Timberwolves-Thunder Mid-Range Options

Jalen Williams ($18,600 MVP/$12,400 UTIL) -- Jalen Williams finished the Western Conference Semifinals strong with 42.5 FDPs in Game 7, and the versatile wing has carried over that success into this series, logging 48-plus FDPs in three of the four games. Entering Game 5, Williams is averaging 23.0 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 4.3 APG, and 2.3 SPG while knocking down an efficient 50.0% of his shots from beyond the arc versus the Timberwolves.

Julius Randle ($14,400 MVP/$9,600 UTIL) -- It's been quite the struggle for Julius Randle in two of the last three contests in the Western Conference Finals, but Minnesota is going to need him to be ultra-aggressive in Game 5 if they want to extend their postseason run. Randle has converted 41.2% of his three-point shots against the Thunder through the first four matchups, so we just need him to improve his output in other categories to be a viable option on Wednesday's single-game slate.

Timberwolves-Thunder Value Plays

Cason Wallace ($5,100 MVP/$3,400 UTIL) -- Cason Wallace has gotten solid minutes recently in the playoffs, earning 26-plus minutes in five of the last six contests for the Thunder. We haven't seen Wallace light up the scoreboard in this series, but he's produced two-plus stocks (steals plus blocks) in six of his last eight postseason appearances, which is worth noting with the Timberwolves averaging 16.5 turnovers per game in the Western Conference Finals.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker ($4,500 MVP/$3,000 UTIL) -- Although Donte DiVincenzo ($6,600 MVP/$4,400 UTIL) is a salary-saving option who is on my radar ahead of Game 5, Nickeil Alexander-Walker is another member of Minnesota's bench unit who can return value. We're going to need to save salary to fit in the likes of SGA and Edwards, and Alexander-Walker has gotten 25-plus minutes in three of the four games in this series. Plus, he's coming off a performance of 41.8 FDPs in Game 4.

