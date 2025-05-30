MLB
Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 30
Will Aaron Judge or Shohei Ohtani hit a home run on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 30, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +158 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 55 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 54 games (has homered in 35.2% of games)
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 45 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 42 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 50 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 45 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)
- Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 52 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 45 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Oswald Peraza (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 39 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)
- DJ LeMahieu (Yankees): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)
- Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)
- Jorbit Vivas (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 53 games (has homered in 22.6% of games)
- Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 49 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)
- Manny Machado (Padres): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 50 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Henry Davis (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Joey Bart (Pirates): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 44 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)
- Elias Diaz (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 52 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)
- Adam Frazier (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Padres): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Tyler Wade (Padres): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games
- Brandon Lockridge (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games
- José Iglesias (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games
- Alexander Canario (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
San Francisco Giants at Miami Marlins
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 55 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)
- Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 31 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Wilmer Flores (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Connor Norby (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Jesus Sanchez (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- LaMonte Wade (Giants): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 47 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)
- Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Victor Mesa Jr. (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Nick Fortes (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 46 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Otto Lopez (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- Derek Hill (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Matt Mervis (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Graham Pauley (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals
- Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 53 games (has homered in 17% of games)
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 55 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 55 games (has homered in 23.6% of games)
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Michael Massey (Royals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Javier Baez (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Jonathan India (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 50 games (has homered in 2% of games)
- Maikel Garcia (Royals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Drew Waters (Royals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)
- Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)