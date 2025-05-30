Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 30

Will Aaron Judge or Shohei Ohtani hit a home run on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 30, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +158 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 55 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)

+158 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 55 games (has homered in 27.3% of games) Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 54 games (has homered in 35.2% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 54 games (has homered in 35.2% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 45 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 45 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 42 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 42 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 50 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 50 games (has homered in 16% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 45 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 45 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 52 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 52 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 45 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 45 games (has homered in 20% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Oswald Peraza (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 39 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 39 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) DJ LeMahieu (Yankees): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games) Jorbit Vivas (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 53 games (has homered in 22.6% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 53 games (has homered in 22.6% of games) Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 49 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 49 games (has homered in 22.4% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 50 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 50 games (has homered in 20% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Joey Bart (Pirates): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 44 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 44 games (has homered in 2.3% of games) Elias Diaz (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 52 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 52 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) Adam Frazier (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Tyler Wade (Padres): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

+1400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 25 games Brandon Lockridge (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 24 games José Iglesias (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 34 games Alexander Canario (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

San Francisco Giants at Miami Marlins

Matt Chapman (Giants): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 55 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 55 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 31 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 31 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) LaMonte Wade (Giants): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 47 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 47 games (has homered in 2.1% of games) Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games) Victor Mesa Jr. (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Nick Fortes (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 46 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 46 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Derek Hill (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Matt Mervis (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Graham Pauley (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 26 games Casey Schmitt (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals