Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 30
There are plenty of exciting matchups on Friday's MLB schedule, including the New York Yankees squaring off against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Check out at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, MARQ and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Andrew Abbott
- Records: Cubs (35-21), Reds (28-29)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -172
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 57.66%
- Reds Win Probability: 42.34%
Milwaukee Brewers at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-PH and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker vs. Quinn Priester
- Records: Phillies (36-19), Brewers (29-28)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -144
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 59.88%
- Brewers Win Probability: 40.12%
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin vs. Sean Burke
- Records: Orioles (19-36), White Sox (18-38)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -235
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +194
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 63.54%
- White Sox Win Probability: 36.46%
Athletics at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SN1 and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Jeffrey Springs
- Records: Blue Jays (27-28), Athletics (23-33)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -164
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 59.66%
- Athletics Win Probability: 40.34%
Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Ortiz vs. José Soriano
- Records: Guardians (30-25), Angels (25-30)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -142
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 56.31%
- Angels Win Probability: 43.69%
San Francisco Giants at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSFL and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Cal Quantrill vs. Kyle Harrison
- Records: Marlins (22-32), Giants (31-25)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -184
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 54.49%
- Marlins Win Probability: 45.51%
Colorado Rockies at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Kyle Freeland
- Records: Mets (34-22), Rockies (9-47)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -350
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +280
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 70.08%
- Rockies Win Probability: 29.92%
Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs. Lucas Giolito
- Records: Braves (25-29), Red Sox (27-31)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -162
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 64.25%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 35.75%
St. Louis Cardinals at Texas Rangers
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: CW33 and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter vs. Matthew Liberatore
- Records: Rangers (27-30), Cardinals (32-24)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 60.67%
- Rangers Win Probability: 39.33%
Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo vs. Casey Mize
- Records: Royals (30-27), Tigers (37-20)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -112
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 55.90%
- Royals Win Probability: 44.10%
Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Ryan Pepiot
- Records: Astros (30-25), Rays (28-27)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -154
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 57.94%
- Rays Win Probability: 42.06%
Washington Nationals at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Jake Irvin
- Records: Diamondbacks (27-29), Nationals (25-30)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -220
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +184
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 66.80%
- Nationals Win Probability: 33.20%
Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SDPA and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta vs. Mitch Keller
- Records: Padres (31-23), Pirates (21-36)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -210
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +176
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 58.46%
- Pirates Win Probability: 41.54%
Minnesota Twins at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Zebby Matthews
- Records: Mariners (30-24), Twins (30-25)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -152
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 56.93%
- Twins Win Probability: 43.07%
New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin vs. Max Fried
- Records: Dodgers (34-22), Yankees (35-20)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -126
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 55.69%
- Dodgers Win Probability: 44.31%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.