Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 30

There are plenty of exciting matchups on Friday's MLB schedule, including the New York Yankees squaring off against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Check out at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MLB Network, MARQ and FDSOH

MLB Network, MARQ and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Andrew Abbott

Colin Rea vs. Andrew Abbott Records: Cubs (35-21), Reds (28-29)

Cubs (35-21), Reds (28-29) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Reds Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 57.66%

57.66% Reds Win Probability: 42.34%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Milwaukee Brewers at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-PH and FDSWI

MLB Network, NBCS-PH and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker vs. Quinn Priester

Taijuan Walker vs. Quinn Priester Records: Phillies (36-19), Brewers (29-28)

Phillies (36-19), Brewers (29-28) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 59.88%

59.88% Brewers Win Probability: 40.12%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and CHSN

MASN and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin vs. Sean Burke

Zach Eflin vs. Sean Burke Records: Orioles (19-36), White Sox (18-38)

Orioles (19-36), White Sox (18-38) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -235

-235 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +194

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 63.54%

63.54% White Sox Win Probability: 36.46%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Athletics at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SN1 and NBCS-CA

SN1 and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Jeffrey Springs

Chris Bassitt vs. Jeffrey Springs Records: Blue Jays (27-28), Athletics (23-33)

Blue Jays (27-28), Athletics (23-33) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 59.66%

59.66% Athletics Win Probability: 40.34%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and FDSW

CLEG and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Luis Ortiz vs. José Soriano

Luis Ortiz vs. José Soriano Records: Guardians (30-25), Angels (25-30)

Guardians (30-25), Angels (25-30) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Angels Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 56.31%

56.31% Angels Win Probability: 43.69%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Francisco Giants at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSFL and NBCS-BA

MLB Network, FDSFL and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Cal Quantrill vs. Kyle Harrison

Cal Quantrill vs. Kyle Harrison Records: Marlins (22-32), Giants (31-25)

Marlins (22-32), Giants (31-25) Giants Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 54.49%

54.49% Marlins Win Probability: 45.51%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Colorado Rockies at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and COLR

SNY and COLR Probable Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Kyle Freeland

David Peterson vs. Kyle Freeland Records: Mets (34-22), Rockies (9-47)

Mets (34-22), Rockies (9-47) Mets Moneyline Odds: -350

-350 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +280

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 70.08%

70.08% Rockies Win Probability: 29.92%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs. Lucas Giolito

Grant Holmes vs. Lucas Giolito Records: Braves (25-29), Red Sox (27-31)

Braves (25-29), Red Sox (27-31) Braves Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 64.25%

64.25% Red Sox Win Probability: 35.75%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

St. Louis Cardinals at Texas Rangers

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: CW33 and FDSMW

CW33 and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter vs. Matthew Liberatore

Jack Leiter vs. Matthew Liberatore Records: Rangers (27-30), Cardinals (32-24)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 60.67%

60.67% Rangers Win Probability: 39.33%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and FDSDET

FDSKC and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo vs. Casey Mize

Seth Lugo vs. Casey Mize Records: Royals (30-27), Tigers (37-20)

Royals (30-27), Tigers (37-20) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Royals Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 55.90%

55.90% Royals Win Probability: 44.10%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSUN

SCHN and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Ryan Pepiot

Framber Valdez vs. Ryan Pepiot Records: Astros (30-25), Rays (28-27)

Astros (30-25), Rays (28-27) Astros Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Rays Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 57.94%

57.94% Rays Win Probability: 42.06%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Washington Nationals at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and MASN2

ARID and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Jake Irvin

Merrill Kelly vs. Jake Irvin Records: Diamondbacks (27-29), Nationals (25-30)

Diamondbacks (27-29), Nationals (25-30) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -220

-220 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +184

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 66.80%

66.80% Nationals Win Probability: 33.20%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: MLB Network, SDPA and SportsNet PT

MLB Network, SDPA and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta vs. Mitch Keller

Nick Pivetta vs. Mitch Keller Records: Padres (31-23), Pirates (21-36)

Padres (31-23), Pirates (21-36) Padres Moneyline Odds: -210

-210 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +176

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 58.46%

58.46% Pirates Win Probability: 41.54%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Minnesota Twins at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and MNNT

ROOT Sports NW and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Zebby Matthews

Bryan Woo vs. Zebby Matthews Records: Mariners (30-24), Twins (30-25)

Mariners (30-24), Twins (30-25) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Twins Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 56.93%

56.93% Twins Win Probability: 43.07%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin vs. Max Fried

Tony Gonsolin vs. Max Fried Records: Dodgers (34-22), Yankees (35-20)

Dodgers (34-22), Yankees (35-20) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Dodgers Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 55.69%

55.69% Dodgers Win Probability: 44.31%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.