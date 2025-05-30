Cubs vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 30

Odds updated as of 10:14 p.m.

The Chicago Cubs are among the MLB teams playing on Friday, versus the Cincinnati Reds.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Cubs vs Reds Game Info

Chicago Cubs (35-21) vs. Cincinnati Reds (28-29)

Date: Friday, May 30, 2025

Friday, May 30, 2025 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MLB Network, MARQ, and FDSOH

Cubs vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-172) | CIN: (+144)

CHC: (-172) | CIN: (+144) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+116) | CIN: +1.5 (-140)

CHC: -1.5 (+116) | CIN: +1.5 (-140) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Cubs vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea (Cubs) - 3-1, 3.28 ERA vs Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 4-0, 1.77 ERA

The Cubs will call on Colin Rea (3-1) versus the Reds and Andrew Abbott (4-0). When Rea starts, his team is 5-2-0 against the spread this season. When Rea starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-2. The Reds have a 6-1-0 record against the spread in Abbott's starts. The Reds have a 3-1 record in Abbott's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (57.7%)

Cubs vs Reds Moneyline

Cincinnati is a +144 underdog on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -172 favorite at home.

Cubs vs Reds Spread

The Reds are at the Cubs, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Reds are +116 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are -140.

Cubs vs Reds Over/Under

Cubs versus Reds, on May 30, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Reds Betting Trends

The Cubs have come away with 25 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Chicago has a record of 9-4 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -172 or more on the moneyline.

The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 33 of their 54 opportunities.

The Cubs have an against the spread record of 28-26-0 in 54 games with a line this season.

The Reds have won 48.4% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (15-16).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer, Cincinnati has a 1-3 record (winning only 25% of its games).

The Reds have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 23 times this season for a 23-30-2 record against the over/under.

The Reds have a 29-26-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.7% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago OPS (.913) this season. He has a .281 batting average, an on-base percentage of .388, and a slugging percentage of .525.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has an OPS of .866, fueled by an OBP of .303 and a team-best slugging percentage of .563 this season. He's batting .275.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 44th, his on-base percentage 122nd, and his slugging percentage eighth.

Seiya Suzuki has 57 hits and is batting .273 this season.

Suzuki heads into this game with nine games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 games he is batting .405 with six doubles, three home runs, seven walks and 14 RBIs.

Nico Hoerner has been key for Chicago with 59 hits, an OBP of .338 plus a slugging percentage of .368.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has 57 hits, a team-high for the Reds. He's batting .256 and slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 76th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage.

De La Cruz heads into this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .275 with three doubles, three home runs, five walks and nine RBIs.

TJ Friedl has a .381 OBP while slugging .413. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .301.

He is currently 14th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Austin Hays is batting .303 with six doubles, three triples, six home runs and eight walks.

Gavin Lux leads his team with a .381 on-base percentage.

Cubs vs Reds Head to Head

5/25/2025: 11-8 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

11-8 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/24/2025: 6-4 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-4 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/23/2025: 13-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

13-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/29/2024: 3-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/28/2024: 3-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/27/2024: 1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/31/2024: 13-4 CHC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

13-4 CHC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/30/2024: 6-3 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/29/2024: 7-1 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-1 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/9/2024: 4-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!