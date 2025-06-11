Single-Game FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Thunder vs. Pacers for Game 3 of the NBA Finals

The NBA Finals are here, and single-game DFS contests on FanDuel are a fun way to follow the action.

Let's dive into Game 3 of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder on FanDuel.

NBA Single-Game DFS Picks for Pacers-Thunder in Game 3

Game Preview

Spread Thunder -5.0

Total 228.0

Pace Rankings Indiana: 7th Oklahoma City: 5th



Pacers-Thunder Studs to Target

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($17,000)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to be in his own tier, and he's salaried like it, with a salary that is $4,000 more than anyone else's. While using him at MVP takes a big chunk of salary ($25,500) and he'll be the chalk multiplier, he's put up 55.5 and 65.0 FanDuel points through two games. He's totaled at least 55.5 FanDuel points in seven of his last eight games in these playoffs. He's listed at +100 odds to score 35+ points and should cook again in Game 3.

Tyrese Haliburton ($13,000)

Besides his late heroics in Game 1, Tyrese Haliburton has been bottled up by OKC's elite defense. There's a chance the masses are scared away by his first two outings, and while there are reasons to worry about his upside in this matchup, we know he's one of just a couple of players on this slate who could outdo SGA on a given night as Hali erupted for 80.9 FanDuel points in Game 4 in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Pacers-Thunder Mid-Range Options

Pascal Siakam ($10,800)

If you stay away from Haliburton, Pascal Siakam is a natural pivot. Siakam hasn't been all that great in this series, either, producing 33.4 and 37.5 FanDuel points so far. But he's topped 50.0 FanDuel points twice over his last seven games, and I think there's a chance the Pacers shorten their rotation a smidge tonight, which could result in some more run for Siakam as he got just 29 minutes in Game 2.

Chet Holmgren ($8,600)

It hasn't been a good two games for Chet Holmgren, who followed up a 15.2-FanDuel point showing in Game 1 with 24.7 FanDuel points in Game 2. He's going to bust out eventually, and he's due for some stocks (steals plus blocks). He averaged 2.9 stocks per game in the regular season but has amassed just two total stocks so far in the Finals.

Pacers-Thunder Value Plays

Myles Turner ($7,000)

Myles Turner is one of my favorite point-per-dollar plays on the slate. He's scoring the ball decently enough through two Finals games, netting 15 and 16 points. He's been a little lacking elsewhere -- particularly stocks as he recorded none in Game 2. He averaged 2.8 stocks per game this season, and he's taken exactly five triples in both Game 1 and Game 2. Turner offers enticing upside at a modest salary.

Cason Wallace ($2,800)

A $2,800 starter is always going to be worth a look, and Cason Wallace has done OK DFS-wise in his new role, totaling 18.1 and 15.9 FanDuel points through two Finals games. He's done that despite scoring only 10 combined real-world points and going without a made three. If he can chip in a couple more buckets, Wallace can smash value at this salary.

T.J. McConnell ($2,400)

It's a little scary using T.J. McConnell because he doesn't get many minutes (18 and 16 through two games this series) so the floor is low. But he can fill up the statsheet with whatever run he gets. He generated 16.2 FanDuel points in 16 minutes in Game 1 and followed that up with a superb 29.6 FanDuel points in 18 Game 2 minutes.

