Single-Game FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Game 7 of Clippers vs. Nuggets

The NBA playoffs are here, and single-game DFS contests on FanDuel are a fun way to follow the action.

Since NBA DFS is easier to predict than baseball or football, it would likely get plenty of votes as the best sport to play on FanDuel. Basketball players usually stick to the same minutes and produce at roughly the same rate. Sounds easy, right? Trust me -- it's not!

As a result, NBA daily fantasy is highly reliant on a player's opportunity, so you'll need to ensure that you're up to date with key injuries. Our NBA DFS projections update throughout the day to reflect current news.

On top of all that, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the top plays at each position.

Let's dive into Game7 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals between the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets on FanDuel.

NBA Single-Game DFS Picks for Clippers-Nuggets

Game Preview

Spread Nuggets -1.5

Total 207.0

Pace Rankings Clippers: 22nd Nuggets: 8th



Clippers-Nuggets Studs to Target

Nikola Jokic ($16,800)

Obviously, the marquee question on a single-game slate with fantasy basketball's brightest star is if we pony up for him. Nikola Jokic hasn't really been Nikola Jokic in this series, topping 60 FanDuel points (FDP) in just two of the six games as Ivica Zubac has largely stayed step-for-step with the All-Star. This game's low total aside, it is an extremely dangerous move to fade the center at MVP -- or in general. In her Clippers-Nuggets Game 7 best bets, my colleague Annie Nader points out that he hasn't erupted for quite a while.

Kawhi Leonard ($12,800)

Is it Jokic or another cyborg-like effort from Kawhi Leonard at MVP? That answer might be depending on who you believe wins this contest -- unless you're oozing courage to look toward James Harden in a big game. Leonard's Game 2 effort in a must-win for the Clips showed him drop 39 points on just 19 shots. He's proven capable of that in these marquee spots throughout his career, and Denver remains the significantly weaker defense of these two.

Clippers-Nuggets Mid-Range Options

Jamal Murray ($10,400)

Playoff Jamal Murray is back. Battling injury (and illness in Game 2) all season, Murray has now dropped 25.7 points per game on a 60.4 effective field-goal percentage (60.4%) in his last three efforts. That's a significant derivation from his regular season (54.3 eFG%), so forecasting the point guard's outlook is another crucial question on this slate. He's averaged 26.5 points per game in career playoff wins, so his outlook directly correlates with this game's moneyline.

Norman Powell ($6,600)

A huge question for Los Angeles is if Norman Powell can translate his home heroics to the Mile High City, where jumpshooters do have the challenge of navigating elevation. Outside of a clutch shot to ice Game 2, Powell has averaged 30.7 FDP at home in this series compared to 23.1 on the road. I personally want to buy him at this value salary; he's our NBA DFS projections' second-favorite play above $6,500.

Clippers-Nuggets Value Plays

Christian Braun ($6,000)

Can't you just see Christian Braun bombing huge triples in this contest? Braun has really benefitted from Michael Porter Jr.'s shoulder issue in terms of playing time, logging 40 minutes to MPJ's 24 in Game 6. With just one day of recovery and the starting small forward still ailing, paying the premium for Braun -- who has a clutch gene if one exists -- seems like a wise move.

Nicolas Batum ($3,400)

If there's a salary just flatly wrong on this single-game slate, it's Nicolas Batum's. I can't see a world where the 3-and-D maestro isn't in the Clippers' core plans with Kris Dunn and Ben Simmons struggling offensively as much as Bogdan Bogdanovic has on the defensive end. Batum's season-high 34 minutes on Thursday should be close to his projection for Game 7, and that is a crazy amount of them for this salary. It isn't chasing when his role shifted.

