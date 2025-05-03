3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Clippers vs. Nuggets in Game 7 of the Playoffs

The NBA playoffs are here, and even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Los Angeles Clippers face the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of the Western Conference Playoffs?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Clippers at Nuggets Game 7 Betting Picks

This LAC-DEN series has lived up to expectations and will end with what basketball fans deserve -- a Game 7. The competition will move back to Denver, and I like the home team to defend their court.

Moneyline Denver Nuggets May 3 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Nuggets are a more flawed team than the Clippers, but Denver finds ways to win games even if it doesn't look pretty. They sported a mammoth +17.0 clutch net rating (third-best) in the regular season to Los Angeles' +0.2 rating (15th). It's been the same story this series with Denver holding a +2.9 rating in the clutch, winning one game in overtime and another at the buzzer.

Denver's clutch tendencies and this home environment makes future me want to have a ticket on them heading into the fourth quarter.

Outside Christian Braun, every key member of Denver's rotation is shooting threes at a 37.5% clip or better at home this series. On the flip side, someone like Norman Powell just hasn't been as dominant on the road (12.3 PPG; 39.5% FG%) as he has been at home (22.0 PPG; 57.5% FG%).

I'll add that it seems like we haven't seen the Nikola Jokic game just yet. Across his last two seasons heading into this one, he's shot over 50.0% from the field in 20 out of 32 (62.5%) playoff games and went above 65.0% in nine of those contests. This series, he's shot over 50.0% in just two contests and has yet to reach above 65.0%. That's a testament to Ivica Zubac's defense, but it nonetheless feels as though the Joker is lurking. I'll take the Nuggets.

Aaron Gordon has added in 21, 22, 25, 25, 29, and 34 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) this series. He's a good bet to continue that output in Game 7.

Aaron Gordon - Pts + Reb + Ast LA Clippers May 3 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Including the playoffs, Gordon is averaging 26.9 PRA in games where he played more than 25 minutes. He exceeded 22.5 PRA at a 72.9% rate in this split -- up from the 50.9% implied probability on these -104 odds.

Gordon went 4 for 13 from downtown at the Intuit Dome, but he's shooting threes at a whopping 52.0% clip in Denver this year. He's also generating 16.0 combined potential rebounds and assists this series in contrast to 7.7 combined real rebounds and assists.

The monster logged 38, 41, 43, and 46 minutes in the four games this series that were decided by single-digits. He should be busy in this one.

The Clippers are leaving Christian Braun open with great success. He could finally burn them in Game 7.

Braun has attempted 12 wide open threes (closest defender 6+ feet away) this series. He's drilled just two of them.

It's a curious slump considering Braun shot threes at a 39.7% clip this season, including at a 43.2% clip at home. Moreover, he went a smooth 49-for-114 (42.9%) on open threes at home in the regular season.

Something's gotta give, and we know two things to likely be true heading into this contest: Braun will keep logging heavy minutes (39.5 MPG), and the Clippers will keep leaving him open.

2+ Made Threes 2+ Made Threes Christian Braun +235 View more odds in Sportsbook

With that, let's look for Braun to notch a pair of made threes. He did so in 37.9% of total games this season and 42.5% of home games -- up from the 25.0% implied probability on these +300 odds.

You can also check out our latest 2025 NBA Playoffs printable bracket, which includes the seeding and matchups for each conference.

