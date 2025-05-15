Single-Game FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Game 6 of Thunder vs. Nuggets

The NBA playoffs are here, and single-game DFS contests on FanDuel are a fun way to follow the action.

Since NBA DFS is easier to predict than baseball or football, it would likely get plenty of votes as the best sport to play on FanDuel. Basketball players usually stick to the same minutes and produce at roughly the same rate. Sounds easy, right? Trust me -- it's not!

As a result, NBA daily fantasy is highly reliant on a player's opportunity, so you'll need to ensure that you're up to date with key injuries. Our NBA DFS projections update throughout the day to reflect current news.

On top of all that, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the top plays at each position. Single-game DFS contests on FanDuel now have a 1.5x multiplier for the MVP spot, so the player used in that spot will see their salary increase while still accumulating 1.5x the points.

Let's dive into Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets on FanDuel.

NBA Single-Game DFS Picks for Thunder-Nuggets

Game Preview

All NBA odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Spread: Thunder -4.5

Total: 217.5

Pace Rankings: Thunder (5th), Nuggets (8th)

Thunder-Nuggets Studs to Target

Nikola Jokic ($25,800 MVP/$17,200 UTIL) -- Following a few quiet performances -- at least for his standards -- from Nikola Jokic, the three-time MVP exploded for 44 points and 15 rebounds en route to 73.5 FanDuel points (FDPs) in Game 5. If the Nuggets want to have any chance of forcing a Game 7 against the Thunder, they'll need Jokic to do a bit of everything in Thursday's showdown.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($21,300 MVP/$14,200 UTIL) -- Despite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tallying fewer than 50 FDPs in three of the first five games against the Nuggets in these playoffs, he's still scored 55-plus FDPs in three of his last six outings. Besides having a chance to help OKC earn a spot in the Western Conference Finals with a victory, Denver is permitting the sixth-worst effective field goal percentage allowed (53.6%) and fifth-most assists allowed per game (25.6) among teams in the postseason.

Thunder-Nuggets Mid-Range Options

Chet Holmgren ($12,900 MVP/$8,600 UTIL) -- Aside from Game 4 when he finished with only 21.6 FDPs, Chet Holmgren has been fairly consistent in this series, contributing 33-plus FDPs in the other four matchups. Holmgren has registered three-plus stocks (steals plus blocks) in seven of his nine starts this postseason, and the Nuggets are giving up the most blocks per game (6.9) of the teams in the playoffs.

Aaron Gordon ($11,100 MVP/$7,400 UTIL) -- Even after Aaron Gordon cooled down a bit with 23.5 FDPs in Game 5 versus the Thunder, I'm willing to go back to him in a must-win situation for the Nuggets. Gordon posted 39-plus FDPs in four of his last five contests before his Game 4 dud, and his minutes have been climbing in the postseason, logging 35-plus minutes in all but 2 of his 12 appearances in these playoffs.

Thunder-Nuggets Value Plays

Russell Westbrook ($6,600 MVP/4,400 UTIL) -- Denver is going to need plenty of energy from everyone to have any chance of forcing a Game 7, and we can bet on Russell Westbrook giving it his all in a win-or-go-home scenario. While the Los Angeles Clippers are certainly a different team than the Thunder, Westbrook supplied 33-plus FDPs in Game 6 and Game 7 in the first round series versus the Clippers, and the Nuggets will need him to be aggressive off the bench in Thursday's pivotal contest.

Alex Caruso ($5,400 MVP/$3,600 UTIL) -- After racking up five steals and 49.2 FDPs in Game 1 against the Nuggets, Alex Caruso has surprisingly totaled just two stocks since. At the very least, Caruso has still played 22-plus minutes in seven of his last eight postseason appearances for OKC, and Denver is coughing up the fourth-most steals per game allowed (8.6) among teams that have participated in the playoffs.

You can also check out our latest 2025 NBA Playoffs printable bracket, which includes the seeding and matchups for each conference.

