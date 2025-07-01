Best Napheesa Collier Player Prop Bets for the Commissioner's Cup Championship Game

Napheesa Collier is back on the court tonight as the Minnesota Lynx take on the Indiana Fever in the WNBA.

What do her player prop lines look like in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds for that matchup?

Let's dig in and outline spots you can turn when hunting for value on Collier.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change after publication of this article

Napheesa Collier Player Prop Odds Tonight

Collier carries -240 WNBA MVP odds for a reason. She leads the league with 24.4 points per game -- nearly three more than the next-best player -- and adds in 8.4 rebounds, 1.8 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game.

Tonight, she and Minnesota will look to defend the Commissioner's Cup trophy against the Fever. The Lynx are favored by 6.5 points and the over/under is at 164.5 points.

Collier's points prop sits at 23.5 with +100 odds on the over. She's +164 to cash in a pair of threes and +106 to haul in 10-plus boards. With that, let's see where we can find value tonight.

Let's keep it simple and target the over on Collier's points prop.

Collier has scored over 23.5 points in 8 out of 13 games this season, missing by the hook twice.

The 14-2 Lynx have blown some teams out this season, which has at times limited Collier's minutes. With a 6.5-point spread and $500,000 prize pool on the line, we can look for her to log gaudy minutes tonight. That's great (potential) news, as Collier is averaging 26.1 points in games where she played at least 30 minutes.

On top of that, Collier and company will get to go up against a Fever team that plays at a breakneck pace when Caitlin Clark is in the fold.

Phee has been lighting it up from long range this season, making trios at a 39.6% clip.

That's resulted in an increase in volume, as she's hoisted 10 threes across her last two games. I want to buy into that volume uptick tonight.

For the season, Collier has made at least two threes in more games (7) than not (6), but these +164 odds imply only a 37.8% probability. Notably, she's cashed in on at least two threes in five of seven games against clubs that surrender eight-plus 3PA per game to opposing forwards, and the Fever (9.0) fall under that category.

