New Casino Games Spotlight: Cherry Power Boost

Cherry Power Boost is a thrilling new take on the classic fruit machine, sure to please slot lovers. This Inspired online casino real money slot has 5x3 reels and 20 paylines. The Spin Chance and Power Boost enhance the game's excitement.

This slot offers a rewarding gameplay paying up to 250,000. You can place bets starting from 0.20 to 80, with an RTP of 94.50%.

When you get five or more gold cherries in the main game, you unlock the exciting Power Boost Bonus round. You will also encounter impressive symbols and features such as the wild and Spin Chance. To learn how to play Cherry Power Boost at FanDuel Casino, keep reading.

How to Play Cherry Power Boost

Playing the Cherry Power Boost slot follows a simple gameplay easy for even beginners. Once you load the game, head to the main menu to get a hang of how it works. You can use the sound icon to control the game's audio. Access the paytable, win lines, and game details by clicking the "i" button.

After getting familiar with the game’s details, head back to the main screen to start playing. Tap the coin stack to reveal the bet amounts available in this online casino real money slot. Place your bets ranging from 0.20 to 80.

Cherry Power Boost features 20 win lines on a classic 5x3 reel. You can have wins on any of the paylines. Winning combinations are only paid out if the highest award is received. Starting with the bottom reel, all wins pay out from left to right across adjacent reels. A coincidental win on lines will also increase your bonus win.

Cherry Power Boost Slot Visuals and Sounds

With its vibrant and colorful fruits, this game is a throwback to the golden age of slot machines. Bright purples and reds explode against the background. Thus creating a sleek, high-energy atmosphere that draws attention.

You’ll see "Power Boost" highlighted at the top of the grid. This increases player anticipation by drawing attention to possible bonuses. Game symbols include cherries, lemons, plums, apples, and red 7s. The symbols' high gloss and 3D shine give them an arcade-like appearance.

The cherry, lemon, and apple symbols are among the lower-paying ones. Grapes, watermelons, and plums make up the mid-paying symbols. Then, the 7s pay the highest among all symbols, awarding 20x for 5-of-a-kind. The wild symbol can boost your payout potential by substituting for all symbols. It can also help you complete winning combinations.

As for the soundtrack, Inspired opted for a jazzy, energetic sound that keeps things simple. It adds a pleasant touch to the graphics without being the main attraction. Overall, the design is simple and built to keep players engaged with its dynamic color contrasts. It combines retro charm with modern slot features for a well-balanced gaming experience.

Special Features of Cherry Power Boost

Inspired knows how to keep the excitement going, and it’s evident by the Cherry Power Boost features. While playing, you can use the Power Boost, Wild, or Spin Chance to increase your winning chances. Below are the features of this online casino real money game:

Wild

The Wild symbol is an important part of Cherry Power Boost. Both the main game and the bonus round with free games feature the Wild. Only reels 2, 3, and 4 feature the Wild. It can replace any symbol to form winning combinations.

Power Boost

If you’re awarded +5 free games, your bonus win meter will receive additional wins from those spins. In the bonus win meter, the award value will be multiplied if the award is a multiplier. The Power Boost award moves on to the next one if the Power Boost meter doesn't reach or exceed 30x. The maximum multiplier that this can reach is 10x.

If the 30x bet or higher is not reached while the current power boost is set to 10x, the multiplier will remain at 10x. You will be able to play 5+ free games after receiving the power boost. You can save the power boost's value across game loads. The value is independently recorded for every single bet.

Spin Chance

Spin Chance activates if the credit remains greater than zero after being reduced below the current play price. For the chance to win another base game spin at the current bet, you can use your remaining credit. To start spinning the wheel of chance in Spin Chance, just click the play button. To leave Spin Chance with the current credit, choose the "NO THANKS" option instead.

A spin is automatically awarded and played when the pointer stops on the green segment. Note that this spin will play to the current stake. You lose credit and return to the base game if the pointer stays on the red segment. Per the current wager, the red and green segments represent the credit amounts. This ratio dictates the probability of winning a spin.

Is Cherry Power Boost a Good Slot?

Cherry Power Boost is a vibrant, fruit-filled slot that balances simplicity with thrilling features. The highlight of the Cherry Power Boost slot lies in the Power Boost feature. It offers spins or multipliers when you hit that golden 30x bonus threshold. Hence, you can enjoy juicy multipliers of up to 10x or 5+ additional games. The game's Power Boost feature adds some spice and makes it worthwhile to give it a go.

With a modern twist, the slot’s graphics bring a lively, vintage fruit machine aesthetic. While the game appears promising, the below-average RTP of 94.50% may be dissuading. However, other features like the Spin Chance add an extra shot of rewards to the gameplay. Give Cherry Power Boost a go at FanDuel Casino and see if the red cherries roll in your favor.

