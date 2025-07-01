Best MLB Same Game Parlay Bet for Tuesday 7/1/25

Major League Baseball is a sport perfectly suited for same game parlays.

Not only do we have abundant options across the traditional markets and props for both pitchers and hitters, but plenty of those bets correlate well. Given parlays require all legs to hit, that cohesion is key.

Which SGP stands out to me tonight?

Let's dig into the Chicago White Sox at the Los Angeles Dodgers and lay out where I'm seeing value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds.

Please note lines and MLB projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB SGP for White Sox at Dodgers

The White Sox have the fifth-highest strikeout rate, drawing attention to Yoshinobu Yamamoto's 6.5 strikeout prop. Which side is the best bet?

While Yamamoto is in the 85th percentile of K% (28.4%), he's totaling 5.2 strikeouts per game over his last five starts. Plus, he's reached seven Ks in only one of those past five appearances. The White Sox's strikeouts have also been kept in check with only 5.4 strikeouts per contest over the previous five compared to 8.6 on the season (10th-most).

Yamamoto's top three pitches are his four-seam fastball (37.0%), splitter (26.4%), and curveball (17.9%). While Chicago has the 3rd-fewest runs above average against four seamers and the 14th-lowest mark when facing curves, it has the 14th-most runs above average against splitters. This pitch has Yamamoto's top strikeout rate by a wide margin at 42.1%.

If the Sox are hitting well against his top K pitch, we have even more reason to go for the under.

Chase Meidroth carries an underwhelming .315 SLG, but he's totaled six hits over the last seven games. As a contact specialist, all six of Meidroth's hits were singles. If we are backing Chicago's rookie to record a hit (-200), we can get better value by taking a single (-130).

He's boasting excellent plate discipline early in his career, ranking in the 86th percentile of K%, 94th percentile of chase rate, and 86th percentile of whiff percentage. Of course, this all carries a ton of weight against Yamamoto's impressive K numbers.

Additionally, Meidroth is hitting .306 against four-seam fastballs and .300 when seeing curveballs. He's seen only four splitters on the season, making this matchup unknown. Overall, I'm feeling optimistic about Meidroth's meeting with Yamamoto.

Teoscar Hernandez has gone hitless over his last three games, but he's still managed to reach at least two bases in three of the last seven. His .481 SLG has obvious upside -- especially when the Sox's Shane Smith is in the 22nd percentile of hard-hit percentage allowed.

Furthermore, Smith's pitch usage is a nice matchup for Hernandez. He leans on a four-seam fastball (44.3%), changeup (21.1%), and slider (16.4%). Hernandez bats only .189 against sliders, but he makes up for that by hitting .351 when facing four seamers and .353 against changeups.

Our MLB DFS projections have Hernandez logging 1.66 total bases -- which has a 49.2% implied probability (or +103 odds) for logging at least two bases.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +564

