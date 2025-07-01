FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Tuesday 7/1/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

There are plenty of weather concerns scattered across Tuesday's slate, so make sure to keep tabs on any updates before lock at 7:05 p.m. ET. Here are the games to keep an eye on.

Pitcher Breakdown

Jacob deGrom ($11,000)

We've gotten glimpses of vintage Jacob deGrom this season, with the longtime ace generating a slate-best 36.6 FanDuel points (FDPs) per game across his first 16 starts in 2025. Even though deGrom hasn't eclipsed 90-plus pitches in six consecutive starts, he's still extremely efficient with his 91st percentile xERA (2.82) and 87th percentile walk rate (5.5%), and the Baltimore Orioles -- who he just tagged for 52 FDPs in his last start -- have the fifth-highest strikeout rate (23.2%) against right-handed pitching this season.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto ($10,800)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has the best matchup on paper among the pitchers available on the slate against the Chicago White Sox, but I'm a bit wary of playing him if he's popular, as he's been struggling with walks and a volatile strikeout ceiling. Along with Yamamoto posting 49-plus FDPs just twice since April 18, he's in the 46th percentile in walk rate (8.7%), and the White Sox are tallying the fourth-highest walk rate (9.7%) versus righties.

Matthew Boyd ($9,400)

Aside from Jose Ramirez, the Cleveland Guardians don't have many bats who excel against southpaws, evidenced by the team producing the second-worst wOBA (.273), fourth-worst wRC+ (75), third-worst ISO (.102), and ninth-highest strikeout rate (24.4%) in that split. Matt Boyd is sitting in the 69th percentile in xERA (3.44) and 84th percentile in walk rate (5.7%), while his 73rd percentile chase rate (30.4%) could work wonders with Cleveland carrying the second-highest swinging rate on pitches outside the zone (33.7%) this season.

Shane Baz ($9,100)

Even though I could be talked into deploying Colton Gordon ($8,600) if you need the salary, Shane Baz is a viable option if he can avoid issuing walks at home against the Athletics. Aside from Baz earning a win in five of his last seven starts and scoring a season-high 61 FDPs in his last outing versus the Kansas City Royals (second-lowest strikeout rate vs. RHP), the Athletics have seemingly cooled off recently, notching the fourth-worst wOBA (.285), fourth-worst wRC+ (77), fourth-worst ISO (.125), and ninth-highest strikeout rate (22.9%) over the last 14 days.

Stacks to Target

Houston Astros

Players to Target: Isaac Paredes ($3,700), Jose Altuve ($3,600), Cam Smith ($3,400), Yainer Diaz ($3,300)

Although stacking the Colorado Rockies is a way to be contrarian on a slate that features a game at Coors, it's tough to ignore the Houston Astros against Chase Dollander, who ranks in the 12th percentile in xERA (5.07), 18th percentile in strikeout rate (17.9%), 27th percentile in walk rate (9.9%), and 4th percentile in barrel rate (13.3%). Despite the Astros not having many lefties to throw at the Rockies, Dollander is permitting a .353 wOBA and 2.03 HR/9 to right-handed hitters this season.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Players to Target: Geraldo Perdomo ($3,400), Ketel Marte ($4,200), Pavin Smith ($2,800), and Josh Naylor* ($3,500)

Hayden Birdsong has given up at least one homer and three-plus earned runs in three consecutive starts, and he'll be tasked with trying to contain the Arizona Diamondbacks on the road on Tuesday. Even since Corbin Carroll has been out of the lineup since June 19, the Diamondbacks have still registered the sixth-best wOBA (.347), seventh-best wRC+ (121), fourth-best ISO (.213), and fourth-lowest strikeout rate (18.6%) during that span.

*Note: If Josh Naylor remains out for Arizona on Tuesday, I'm more than willing to deploy wraparound stacks with Alek Thomas ($2,500).

Boston Red Sox

Players to Target: Jarren Duran ($3,000), Roman Anthony ($2,500), Wilyer Abreu ($2,800), and Marcelo Mayer ($2,300)

I'm crossing my fingers that weather cooperates in Tuesday's showdown between the Boston Red Sox and Cincinnati Reds due to the salaries for both teams being friendly on a slate where we may want to spend up for pitching and high-salary stacks. Of the two teams, the Red Sox's salaries are a bit better in a favorable spot versus Brady Singer, who resides in the 18th percentile in xERA (4.71), 12th percentile in barrel rate (11.6%), 21st percentile in hard-hit rate (44.6%), and 18th percentile in groundball rate (35.5%).

Los Angeles Dodgers

Players to Target: Shohei Ohtani ($4,700), Freddie Freeman ($3,500), Will Smith ($3,300), and Max Muncy ($3,100)

I tried to leave off the Los Angeles Dodgers on this slate, but their salaries outside of Shohei Ohtani make them a very enticing stack to target, especially if you're looking to fade the Coors game. Even with me being someone who believes Shane Smith is the best starting pitcher for the White Sox by a wide margin, he's surrendered five-plus earned runs in back-to-back starts, and winds are blowing out to right field at Dodger Stadium in one of the few contests that doesn't have weather concerns.

Get a 50% Profit Boost Token for a “To Hit a Home Run” wager on any MLB game(s) taking place on July 1st! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking to build some MLB DFS lineups? Check out FanDuel’s daily fantasy baseball lobby to see all the offerings for today’s slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.