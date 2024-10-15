Shriners Children's Open: Best Bets, Course Info, and Key Stats

The PGA Tour's fall season rolls on this week with the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tom Kim looks to three-peat at this event.

While Kim (25th) is the only golfer inside the top-35 of the Official World Golf Rankings in this week's field, we do see five more names inside the top 50: Davis Thompson (40th), Cam Davis (43rd), Stephan Jaeger (45th), Taylor Pendrith (46th), and Matt McCarty (47th).

Here's all you need to know for this week.

Shriners Children's Open Info

TPC Summerlin Course Info

Par : 71

: 71 Distance : 7,255 yards (average)

: 7,255 yards (average) Average Fairway Width : 34.4 yards (average)

: 34.4 yards (average) Average Green Size : 7,400 square feet (large)

: 7,400 square feet (large) Green Type : Bentgrass

: Bentgrass Stimpmeter : N/A

: N/A Recent Winning Scores : -20, -24, -24, -23, -23

: -20, -24, -24, -23, -23 Recent Cut Lines: -3, -4, -5, -7, -5

TPC Summerlin Course Key Stats

Shriners Children's Open Best Bets

Taylor Pendrith

Odds To Win Shriners Children's Open (+2200)

To Finish Top 10 (+280)

To Finish Top 20 (+140)

Winners at TPC Summerlin have largely been bigger names of late -- Tom Kim (twice), Sungjae Im, Martin Laird, Kevin Na, Bryson DeChambeau, and Patrick Cantlay.

Although this field isn't exactly top-heavy, it is pretty deep among the top contenders, and that's how I'm looking to approach things this week by getting access to a few names near the top -- because they all come at long odds other than Kim (+1200).

Based on the key stats this week, we can downplay driver a bit, and if you look at strokes gained: approach through putting over the last 50 rounds, Pendrith ranks first among this field.

Pendrith also ranks 86th percentile among qualified pros in greens in regulation from 100 to 150 yards from the fairway over the last two years.

Pendrith enters with five straight top-25 results with great irons and putting in all of them.

Davis Thompson

Odds To Win Shriners Children's Open (+3000)

To Finish Top 10 (+300)

To Finish Top 20 (+140)

Davis Thompson ranks ninth in the field in strokes gained: approach through putting over the last 50 rounds and has really hit his irons well at TPC Summerlin in two prior starts.

He hasn't putted particularly well on the greens but has still finished T12 and T35 in his two starts (each of the last two years).

Thompson most recently finished T41 at the BMW Championship due to really poor putting.

He is 41st in putting in this field over the last 50 rounds, so if the putting numbers come back this week, he can easily contend based on how good the rest of his game is.

Eric Cole

Odds To Win Shriners Children's Open (+3500)

To Finish Top 10 (+400)

To Finish Top 20 (+185)

Eric Cole is a big beneficiary of courses that don't require the best driver play. He's 3rd in this field over the last 50 rounds in strokes gained: approach through putting -- but 100th off the tee.

He's got 95th-percentile strokes gained per shot numbers over the last two years from 100 to 150.

Cole also has some interesting results at this course: a missed cut and a T3. His missed cut came with elite putting but poor ball-striking. His T3 came while losing strokes putting, but he was the field leader in strokes gained: tee to green.

Cole led the Sanderson Farms Championship in strokes gained: approach in his most recent start.

JJ Spaun

Odds To Win Shriners Children's Open (+4500)

To Finish Top 10 (+400)

To Finish Top 20 (+200)

Spaun's irons rank 7th among this field over the last 50 rounds, and even with moderate putting (55th) and wedges (78th), he's 17th in combined approach through putting.

He's also 88th-percentile in strokes gained per shot from 100 to 150 yards from the fairway over the last two years.

Not only that, but Spaun has finished top-15 in three of his last six starts at TPC Summerlin.

Spaun bounced back from a withdrawal at the Sanderson Farms Championship with a T25 at the Black Desert Classic a week ago.

Andrew Putnam

Odds To Win Shriners Children's Open (+5500)

To Finish Top 10 (+500)

To Finish Top 20 (+230)

Putnam is really interesting. He ranks second in the field in strokes gained: approach through putting, and his 115th-ranked off-the-tee play could be a bit mitigated this week.

From that key range of 100 to 150 yards in the fairway, Putnam ranks 96th percentile among qualified pros over the last 24 months.

Additionally, Putnam has three top-20 finishes at this course over the last five years.

His last start was at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in early October. He finished T25 on the back of great iron play.

