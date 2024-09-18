Shohei Ohtani 50/50 Betting Odds: Is the Dodgers Star on Pace to Make History?

Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is just two home runs and two stolen bases away from making MLB history.

Ohtani has recorded 48 home runs and 48 stolen bases this 2024 regular season. With a few games left in the season, he could be the league's first player to record 50/50.

So, how likely is Ohtani to reach this milestone?

Is Shohei Ohtani on Pace for 50/50?

The short answer is, yes.

With 11 games left in the season, Ohtani would need to go five consecutive games without either a home run or stolen base to fall off pace for 50.

Ohtani has not gone that long without a home run since mid-July.

He recently went on a four-game home run drought against the Atlanta Braves from September 13th to 16th. He broke the streak with a third-inning home run against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday.

His last stolen base was against the Chicago Cubs on September 11th.

Dodgers Remaining Regular-Season Schedule

As of September 18th, the Dodgers (89-62) have two games left in their current series against the Marlins. Next, the team will have a three-game homestand against the Colorado Rockies (59-93).

This will be followed by an interdivisional bout against the San Diego Padres (86-66), who are 3.5 games behind in the NL West.

Ohtani and the Dodgers will close out the regular season on the road at the homer-friendly Coors Field for another three-game series.

Odds that Shohei Ohtani Will Record a 50/50

As of September 18th, the odds are currently set at:

Ohtani to Hit 50+ Home Runs and Record 50+ Stolen Bases FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Yes -350 No +255

