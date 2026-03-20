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NHL

Sharks vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 21

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Sharks vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 21

The San Jose Sharks will face the Philadelphia Flyers in NHL action on Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.

Sharks vs Flyers Game Info

  • San Jose Sharks (32-29-6) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (33-23-12)
  • Date: Saturday, March 21, 2026
  • Time: 4 p.m. ET
  • Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Sharks vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Sharks (-120)Flyers (+100)6.5Sharks (-1.5)

Sharks vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Flyers win (52.7%)

Sharks vs Flyers Puck Line

  • The Sharks are favored by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are +210 to cover the spread, with the Flyers being -265.

Sharks vs Flyers Over/Under

  • Sharks versus Flyers on March 21 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +116 and the under -142.

Sharks vs Flyers Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Flyers-Sharks, Philadelphia is the underdog at +100, and San Jose is -120 playing at home.

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