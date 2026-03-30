Sharks vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 30

In NHL action on Monday, the San Jose Sharks face the St. Louis Blues.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.

Sharks vs Blues Game Info

San Jose Sharks (33-31-7) vs. St. Louis Blues (31-30-11)

Date: Monday, March 30, 2026

Monday, March 30, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN+

Sharks vs Blues Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Sharks (-110) Blues (-110) 5.5 Sharks (-1.5)

Sharks vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blues win (54.5%)

Sharks vs Blues Puck Line

The Blues are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Sharks. The Blues are -250 to cover the spread, and the Sharks are +198.

Sharks vs Blues Over/Under

Sharks versus Blues on March 30 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -134 and the under +110.

Sharks vs Blues Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blues-Sharks, St. Louis is the underdog at -110, and San Jose is -110 playing at home.

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