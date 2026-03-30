NHL
Sharks vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 30
In NHL action on Monday, the San Jose Sharks face the St. Louis Blues.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.
Sharks vs Blues Game Info
- San Jose Sharks (33-31-7) vs. St. Louis Blues (31-30-11)
- Date: Monday, March 30, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Sharks vs Blues Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Sharks (-110)
|Blues (-110)
|5.5
|Sharks (-1.5)
Sharks vs Blues Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Blues win (54.5%)
Sharks vs Blues Puck Line
- The Blues are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Sharks. The Blues are -250 to cover the spread, and the Sharks are +198.
Sharks vs Blues Over/Under
- Sharks versus Blues on March 30 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -134 and the under +110.
Sharks vs Blues Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Blues-Sharks, St. Louis is the underdog at -110, and San Jose is -110 playing at home.