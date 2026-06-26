Senegal vs Iraq Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds for World Cup 2026 Match

Senegal vs Iraq Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 | FanDuel 🦁 ⚽ ANYTIME GOALSCORER ODDS & PICKS · TODAY 3PM ET · BMO FIELD TORONTO · FOX · GROUP I MD3 FIFA World Cup 2026 · Senegal vs Iraq · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook · ❌ Mendy OUT · ❌ Hussein OUT Senegal vs Iraq: Anytime Goalscorer Odds & Picks Dieng -102 (market leader) · Mané +116 · Sarr +130 · Jackson +130 · C.Ndiaye +150 · Mbaye +200 · Al-Hamadi +500 All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · June 26, 2026 · Must be 21+ · FD ML: Senegal -450 Senegal ML · FD -450 Draw +550 · Iraq +1100 · FD confirmed ❌ Mendy OUT (Diaw GK) · ❌ Hussein OUT (Al-Hamadi) Iraq ML · FD +1100 ⚡ FD ML: SENEGAL -450 CONFIRMED · DIENG -102 MARKET LEADER (Sportsgambler) · MANE +116 FOX +135 EXPLICIT · SARR +130 · JACKSON +130 · ❌ MENDY OUT · ❌ HUSSEIN OUT → AL-HAMADI The richest Senegal scorer board of the tournament — Mané, Sarr, Jackson, Dieng, Ndiaye and teenage PSG star Mbaye all legitimate threats against Iraq's worst defensive unit in Group I. Iraq conceded 7 goals in 2 games. Senegal need multiple goals for any chance of best third-place progression. Confirm lineups ~2:15PM ET. How to Read This Board · Anytime Goalscorer Market Anytime goalscorer pays out if the named player scores at any point in 90 minutes + stoppage time. Senegal's attacking depth makes this one of the most interesting scorer boards of the tournament — 6 legitimate Senegal scoring threats across starting XI and bench. Key updates: ❌ Mendy OUT (irrelevant for scorer bets). ❌ Hussein OUT — weakens Iraq's main threat. Senegal need goals — attacking all 90 minutes. ⚠️ Confirm lineups ~2:15PM ET — Iraq may rotate squad with nothing to lose. 🏆 Top Picks — Primary Recommendations ⭐ SPORTSGAMBLER MARKET LEADER · -102 NEAR EVEN MONEY · FGS +330 · $10→$19.80 🇸🇳 Bamba Dieng Anytime — Market Leader -102 $10→$19.80 Sportsgambler explicitly: "Bamba Dieng heads the first goalscorer market — he can be backed to find the net anytime at -102." At -102 he is the outright market leader — the bookmaker's assessment of who is most likely to score. FGS at +330. Pacey, direct forward who either starts or comes on as an impact substitute in second half when Senegal are pressing for goals. Against Iraq's 7-goals-conceded defence, a motivated Dieng in the final 30 minutes is a powerful scenario. $10→$19.80. Dieng -102. Sportsgambler market leader. FGS +330. Near even money. $10→$19.80. 💎 FOX SPORTS +135 EXPLICIT · GAMBLING911 +116 · ALL-TIME SEN SCORER · FINAL WC AT 34 · SET PIECES + PENS · $10→$21.60 🇸🇳 Sadio Mané Anytime +116 $10→$21.60 FOX Sports explicitly features Mané at +135 (FD confirmed). Gambling911 board has him at +105-116. Senegal's all-time top scorer at 34 — final World Cup. Has not scored yet this tournament. Takes set pieces and penalties. Scores24: "Mane to score at this price is absolutely worth considering." Against Iraq's porous defence, this is the tournament moment he has been building towards. $10→$21.60. Mané +116. FOX explicit (+135). All-time SEN scorer. Final WC. Set pieces + pens. $10→$21.60. 📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board · All FanDuel Odds: Gambling911 FD board confirmed + Sportsgambler FD confirmed + FOX Sports explicit. FD ML: Senegal -450 · Draw +550 · Iraq +1100. 🇸🇳 Senegal Scorers — Full Board · FanDuel Confirmed ⭐ Bamba Dieng — Market Leader Senegal · FW sub/starter · Sportsgambler: "Heads the goalscorer market" · FGS +330 · pacey, direct · near even money -102 $10→$19.80 💎 Sadio Mané Al Nassr · LW starter · all-time SEN scorer · hasn't scored this WC · final WC at 34 · FOX +135 explicit · set pieces + penalties · must-score motivation +116 $10→$21.60 💎 Ismaila Sarr Crystal Palace · RW starter · 2 goals vs Norway · 3 total WC goals · in-form · Sportsgambler picks at +130 · FGS +390 +130 $10→$23 💎 Nicolas Jackson Chelsea · ST starter · central finisher · Gambling911: "+100 anytime" · prime box position · most Senegal touches in penalty area +130 $10→$23 Cherif Ndiaye Senegal · sub · ESPN board prominent at +150 · pacey forward option off bench · value if he gets 30+ mins +150 $10→$25 Iliman Ndiaye Everton · sub · 6 PL goals 3 assists · yet to feature much · strong value if he starts or gets major minutes +190 $10→$29 🎯 Ibrahim Mbaye PSG · 18yo · scored superb goal vs France from bench · electric pace · +200 FD · $5 dart if he gets minutes again +200 $10→$30 Lamine Camara Senegal · MF · creator · +500 · more likely to assist than score · active in final third +500 $10→$60 🇮🇶 Iraq Scorers — Full Board · ❌ Hussein OUT → Al-Hamadi leads 🎯 Ali Al-Hamadi — Iraq's Main Threat Ipswich Town · ST · replaces Hussein (OUT) · Racing Post: "Al-Hamadi went close vs France · 6 WC shots = 4th-highest in Group I · wants Iraq's first-ever WC point" · $10→$60 +500 $10→$60 Zidane Iqbal (Man Utd) Iraq · CAM · creative hub · could score from distance · +1300 longshot +1300 $10→$140 Ibrahim Bayesh Iraq · FW · counter-attack threat · ultra longshot · $10→$90 +800 $10→$90 📋 Scorer Picks Ranked · Senegal vs Iraq · All FanDuel ⭐ #1 — Dieng -102 (Sportsgambler market leader · FGS +330 · near even money · $10→$19.80) -102 💎 #2 — Mané +116 (FOX +135 explicit · all-time SEN scorer · final WC · set pieces + pens · $10→$21.60) +116 💎 #3 — Sarr +130 (Sportsgambler · 2 goals vs Norway · 3 WC total · Crystal Palace · $10→$23) +130 💎 #4 — Jackson +130 (Chelsea ST · Gambling911 +100 · central finisher · prime box position · $10→$23) +130 🎯 #5 — Mbaye +200 (PSG 18yo · scored vs France from bench · electric · $5 max dart · $10→$30) +200 🎯 Iraq — Al-Hamadi +500 (Racing Post: 6 WC shots, 4th-highest in group · wants first-ever WC point · $10→$60) +500 FanDuel Sportsbook · Senegal vs Iraq · 3PM ET TODAY · BMO Field Toronto · FOX Bet Anytime Goalscorers on FanDuel Dieng -102 · Mané +116 · Sarr +130 · Jackson +130 · Mbaye +200 · Al-Hamadi +500 Bet Now All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · FD ML: Senegal -450 / Draw +550 / Iraq +1100 FD confirmed · Dieng -102 Sportsgambler FD confirmed · Mané +116 Gambling911 FD confirmed / FOX Sports +135 explicit · Sarr +130 Gambling911 FD / Sportsgambler +130-145 · Jackson +130 Gambling911 FD · Mbaye +200 FD · Al-Hamadi +500 FD · ❌ Mendy OUT confirmed · ❌ Hussein OUT confirmed · ⚠️ Confirm official XIs ~2:15PM ET · Must be 21+

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