Senegal vs Iraq Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds for World Cup 2026 Match

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · June 26, 2026 · Must be 21+ · FD ML: Senegal -450
Senegal ML · FD
-450
Draw +550 · Iraq +1100 · FD confirmed
❌ Mendy OUT (Diaw GK) · ❌ Hussein OUT (Al-Hamadi)
Iraq ML · FD
+1100
⚡ FD ML: SENEGAL -450 CONFIRMED · DIENG -102 MARKET LEADER (Sportsgambler) · MANE +116 FOX +135 EXPLICIT · SARR +130 · JACKSON +130 · ❌ MENDY OUT · ❌ HUSSEIN OUT → AL-HAMADI
The richest Senegal scorer board of the tournament — Mané, Sarr, Jackson, Dieng, Ndiaye and teenage PSG star Mbaye all legitimate threats against Iraq's worst defensive unit in Group I. Iraq conceded 7 goals in 2 games. Senegal need multiple goals for any chance of best third-place progression. Confirm lineups ~2:15PM ET.
How to Read This Board · Anytime Goalscorer Market
Anytime goalscorer pays out if the named player scores at any point in 90 minutes + stoppage time. Senegal's attacking depth makes this one of the most interesting scorer boards of the tournament — 6 legitimate Senegal scoring threats across starting XI and bench. Key updates: ❌ Mendy OUT (irrelevant for scorer bets). ❌ Hussein OUT — weakens Iraq's main threat. Senegal need goals — attacking all 90 minutes. ⚠️ Confirm lineups ~2:15PM ET — Iraq may rotate squad with nothing to lose.
🏆 Top Picks — Primary Recommendations
⭐ SPORTSGAMBLER MARKET LEADER · -102 NEAR EVEN MONEY · FGS +330 · $10→$19.80
🇸🇳 Bamba Dieng Anytime — Market Leader
-102
$10→$19.80
Sportsgambler explicitly: "Bamba Dieng heads the first goalscorer market — he can be backed to find the net anytime at -102." At -102 he is the outright market leader — the bookmaker's assessment of who is most likely to score. FGS at +330. Pacey, direct forward who either starts or comes on as an impact substitute in second half when Senegal are pressing for goals. Against Iraq's 7-goals-conceded defence, a motivated Dieng in the final 30 minutes is a powerful scenario. $10→$19.80.
Dieng -102. Sportsgambler market leader. FGS +330. Near even money. $10→$19.80.
💎 FOX SPORTS +135 EXPLICIT · GAMBLING911 +116 · ALL-TIME SEN SCORER · FINAL WC AT 34 · SET PIECES + PENS · $10→$21.60
🇸🇳 Sadio Mané Anytime
+116
$10→$21.60
FOX Sports explicitly features Mané at +135 (FD confirmed). Gambling911 board has him at +105-116. Senegal's all-time top scorer at 34 — final World Cup. Has not scored yet this tournament. Takes set pieces and penalties. Scores24: "Mane to score at this price is absolutely worth considering." Against Iraq's porous defence, this is the tournament moment he has been building towards. $10→$21.60.
Mané +116. FOX explicit (+135). All-time SEN scorer. Final WC. Set pieces + pens. $10→$21.60.
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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