Senators vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

In NHL action on Saturday, the Ottawa Senators take on the New York Rangers.

Senators vs Rangers Game Info

  • Ottawa Senators (31-25-5) vs. New York Rangers (31-26-5)
  • Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025
  • Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Rangers Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Senators (-144)Rangers (+120)-

Senators vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Senators win (52.5%)

Senators vs Rangers Puck Line

  • A line has not yet been set for this matchup.

Senators vs Rangers Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Senators vs Rangers March 8 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Senators vs Rangers Moneyline

  • New York is a +120 underdog on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a -144 favorite at home.

