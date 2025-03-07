NHL
Senators vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8
In NHL action on Saturday, the Ottawa Senators take on the New York Rangers.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Senators vs Rangers Game Info
- Ottawa Senators (31-25-5) vs. New York Rangers (31-26-5)
- Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Senators vs Rangers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
|Senators (-144)
|Rangers (+120)
|-
Senators vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Senators win (52.5%)
Senators vs Rangers Puck Line
- A line has not yet been set for this matchup.
Senators vs Rangers Over/Under
- The over/under for the Senators vs Rangers March 8 NHL matchup has not yet been set.
Senators vs Rangers Moneyline
- New York is a +120 underdog on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a -144 favorite at home.