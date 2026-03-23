NHL
Senators vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 23
The Ottawa Senators will face the New York Rangers in NHL action on Monday.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Senators vs Rangers Game Info
- Ottawa Senators (36-24-9) vs. New York Rangers (28-33-9)
- Date: Monday, March 23, 2026
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: NHL Network
Senators vs Rangers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Senators (-192)
|Rangers (+158)
|5.5
|Senators (-1.5)
Senators vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Senators win (53.4%)
Senators vs Rangers Puck Line
- The Senators are favored by 1.5 goals. The Senators are +120 to cover the spread, with the Rangers being -148.
Senators vs Rangers Over/Under
- Senators versus Rangers on March 23 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -128 and the under +104.
Senators vs Rangers Moneyline
- New York is the underdog, +158 on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a -192 favorite despite being on the road.