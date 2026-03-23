Senators vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 23

The Ottawa Senators will face the New York Rangers in NHL action on Monday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Senators vs Rangers Game Info

Ottawa Senators (36-24-9) vs. New York Rangers (28-33-9)

Date: Monday, March 23, 2026

Monday, March 23, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: NHL Network

Senators vs Rangers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Senators (-192) Rangers (+158) 5.5 Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Senators win (53.4%)

Senators vs Rangers Puck Line

The Senators are favored by 1.5 goals. The Senators are +120 to cover the spread, with the Rangers being -148.

Senators vs Rangers Over/Under

Senators versus Rangers on March 23 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -128 and the under +104.

Senators vs Rangers Moneyline

New York is the underdog, +158 on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a -192 favorite despite being on the road.

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