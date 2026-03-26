Senators vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 26

NHL action on Thursday includes the Ottawa Senators facing the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Senators vs Penguins Game Info

Ottawa Senators (38-24-9) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (35-20-16)

Date: Thursday, March 26, 2026

Thursday, March 26, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Senators (-154) Penguins (+128) 5.5 Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Penguins win (52%)

Senators vs Penguins Puck Line

The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Senators. The Penguins are -200 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +160.

Senators vs Penguins Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Senators-Penguins on March 26, with the over at -140 and the under at +114.

Senators vs Penguins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Penguins-Senators, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +128, and Ottawa is -154 playing at home.

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