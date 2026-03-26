NHL
Senators vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 26
NHL action on Thursday includes the Ottawa Senators facing the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Senators vs Penguins Game Info
- Ottawa Senators (38-24-9) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (35-20-16)
- Date: Thursday, March 26, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Senators vs Penguins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Senators (-154)
|Penguins (+128)
|5.5
|Senators (-1.5)
Senators vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Penguins win (52%)
Senators vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Senators. The Penguins are -200 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +160.
Senators vs Penguins Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Senators-Penguins on March 26, with the over at -140 and the under at +114.
Senators vs Penguins Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Penguins-Senators, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +128, and Ottawa is -154 playing at home.