Senators vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 31

On Tuesday in the NHL, the Ottawa Senators are up against the Florida Panthers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Senators vs Panthers Game Info

Ottawa Senators (38-25-10) vs. Florida Panthers (35-35-3)

Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Tuesday, March 31, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Panthers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Senators (-170) Panthers (+140) 5.5 Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Senators win (51.9%)

Senators vs Panthers Puck Line

The Panthers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Senators. The Panthers are -192 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +152.

Senators vs Panthers Over/Under

Senators versus Panthers on March 31 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -134 and the under +110.

Senators vs Panthers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Senators, Florida is the underdog at +140, and Ottawa is -170 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!