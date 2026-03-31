NHL
Senators vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 31
On Tuesday in the NHL, the Ottawa Senators are up against the Florida Panthers.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Senators vs Panthers Game Info
- Ottawa Senators (38-25-10) vs. Florida Panthers (35-35-3)
- Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Senators vs Panthers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Senators (-170)
|Panthers (+140)
|5.5
|Senators (-1.5)
Senators vs Panthers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Senators win (51.9%)
Senators vs Panthers Puck Line
- The Panthers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Senators. The Panthers are -192 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +152.
Senators vs Panthers Over/Under
- Senators versus Panthers on March 31 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -134 and the under +110.
Senators vs Panthers Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Senators, Florida is the underdog at +140, and Ottawa is -170 playing on the road.