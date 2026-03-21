Senators vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 21

The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the Ottawa Senators facing the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Senators vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Ottawa Senators (35-24-9) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (29-28-13)

Date: Saturday, March 21, 2026

Saturday, March 21, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Maple Leafs Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Senators (-255) Maple Leafs (+205) 6.5 Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Senators win (67%)

Senators vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Senators are favored by 1.5 goals against the Maple Leafs. The Senators are -114 to cover the spread, while the Maple Leafs are -108.

Senators vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Senators-Maple Leafs game on March 21, with the over available at +114 and the under at -140.

Senators vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

Ottawa is the favorite, -255 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +205 underdog on the road.

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