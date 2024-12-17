FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Senators vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 17

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Senators vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 17

The Ottawa Senators versus the Seattle Kraken is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.

Senators vs Kraken Game Info

  • Ottawa Senators (15-13-2) vs. Seattle Kraken (15-15-2)
  • Date: Tuesday, December 17, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Senators (-120)Kraken (+100)5.5Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Senators win (50.1%)

Senators vs Kraken Puck Line

  • The Senators are favored by 1.5 goals against the Kraken. The Senators are +210 to cover the spread, while the Kraken are -265.

Senators vs Kraken Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Senators-Kraken matchup on December 17, with the over available at -114 and the under at -106.

Senators vs Kraken Moneyline

  • Ottawa is a -120 favorite on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +100 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup