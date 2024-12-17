NHL
Senators vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 17
The Ottawa Senators versus the Seattle Kraken is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.
Senators vs Kraken Game Info
- Ottawa Senators (15-13-2) vs. Seattle Kraken (15-15-2)
- Date: Tuesday, December 17, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Senators vs Kraken Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Senators (-120)
|Kraken (+100)
|5.5
|Senators (-1.5)
Senators vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Senators win (50.1%)
Senators vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Senators are favored by 1.5 goals against the Kraken. The Senators are +210 to cover the spread, while the Kraken are -265.
Senators vs Kraken Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Senators-Kraken matchup on December 17, with the over available at -114 and the under at -106.
Senators vs Kraken Moneyline
- Ottawa is a -120 favorite on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +100 underdog at home.