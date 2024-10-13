menu item
NHL

Senators vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Monday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Ottawa Senators and the Los Angeles Kings.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Senators vs Kings Game Info

  • Ottawa Senators (1-1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (1-0-1)
  • Date: Monday, October 14, 2024
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Kings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Senators (-120)Kings (+100)-Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Kings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Senators win (57.6%)

Senators vs Kings Puck Line

  • The Senators are 1.5-goal favorites against the Kings. The Senators are +205 to cover the spread, and the Kings are -255.

Senators vs Kings Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Senators vs Kings October 14 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Senators vs Kings Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Senators-Kings, Ottawa is the favorite at -120, and Los Angeles is +100 playing on the road.

