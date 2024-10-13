Senators vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 14
Monday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Ottawa Senators and the Los Angeles Kings.
Senators vs Kings Game Info
- Ottawa Senators (1-1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (1-0-1)
- Date: Monday, October 14, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Senators vs Kings Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Senators (-120)
|Kings (+100)
|-
|Senators (-1.5)
Senators vs Kings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Senators win (57.6%)
Senators vs Kings Puck Line
- The Senators are 1.5-goal favorites against the Kings. The Senators are +205 to cover the spread, and the Kings are -255.
Senators vs Kings Over/Under
- The over/under for the Senators vs Kings October 14 NHL matchup has not yet been set.
Senators vs Kings Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Senators-Kings, Ottawa is the favorite at -120, and Los Angeles is +100 playing on the road.