Senators vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 14

Monday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Ottawa Senators and the Los Angeles Kings.

Senators vs Kings Game Info

Ottawa Senators (1-1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (1-0-1)

Date: Monday, October 14, 2024

Monday, October 14, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Kings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Senators (-120) Kings (+100) - Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Senators win (57.6%)

Senators vs Kings Puck Line

The Senators are 1.5-goal favorites against the Kings. The Senators are +205 to cover the spread, and the Kings are -255.

Senators vs Kings Over/Under

The over/under for the Senators vs Kings October 14 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Senators vs Kings Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Senators-Kings, Ottawa is the favorite at -120, and Los Angeles is +100 playing on the road.

