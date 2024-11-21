NHL
Senators vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 21
The Thursday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Ottawa Senators and the Vegas Golden Knights.
Senators vs Golden Knights Game Info
- Ottawa Senators (8-9-1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (11-6-2)
- Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Senators vs Golden Knights Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Senators (-122)
|Golden Knights (+102)
|6.5
|Senators (-1.5)
Senators vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Senators win (57.8%)
Senators vs Golden Knights Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Golden Knights are -250 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +198.
Senators vs Golden Knights Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Senators-Golden Knights on November 21, with the over at +104 and the under at -128.
Senators vs Golden Knights Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Senators-Golden Knights, Ottawa is the favorite at -122, and Vegas is +102 playing on the road.