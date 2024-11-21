menu item
NHL

Senators vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 21

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Senators vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 21

The Thursday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Ottawa Senators and the Vegas Golden Knights.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Senators vs Golden Knights Game Info

  • Ottawa Senators (8-9-1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (11-6-2)
  • Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Golden Knights Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Senators (-122)Golden Knights (+102)6.5Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Senators win (57.8%)

Senators vs Golden Knights Puck Line

  • The Golden Knights are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Golden Knights are -250 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +198.

Senators vs Golden Knights Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Senators-Golden Knights on November 21, with the over at +104 and the under at -128.

Senators vs Golden Knights Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Senators-Golden Knights, Ottawa is the favorite at -122, and Vegas is +102 playing on the road.

