NHL

Senators vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 30

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Senators vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 30

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Ottawa Senators and the Washington Capitals.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Senators vs Capitals Game Info

  • Ottawa Senators (26-20-4) vs. Washington Capitals (34-11-5)
  • Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Senators (-114)Capitals (-105)5.5Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (50.6%)

Senators vs Capitals Puck Line

  • The Capitals are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Senators. The Capitals are -280 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +220.

Senators vs Capitals Over/Under

  • Senators versus Capitals on January 30 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -102 and the under -120.

Senators vs Capitals Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Senators vs. Capitals reveal Ottawa as the favorite (-114) and Washington as the underdog (-105) on the road.

