NHL
Senators vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 30
Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Ottawa Senators and the Washington Capitals.
Senators vs Capitals Game Info
- Ottawa Senators (26-20-4) vs. Washington Capitals (34-11-5)
- Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Senators vs Capitals Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Senators (-114)
|Capitals (-105)
|5.5
|Senators (-1.5)
Senators vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (50.6%)
Senators vs Capitals Puck Line
- The Capitals are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Senators. The Capitals are -280 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +220.
Senators vs Capitals Over/Under
- Senators versus Capitals on January 30 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -102 and the under -120.
Senators vs Capitals Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Senators vs. Capitals reveal Ottawa as the favorite (-114) and Washington as the underdog (-105) on the road.