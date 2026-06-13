Scotland vs. Haiti World Cup Predictions, Best Bets, Picks and Props for Today (June 13)

Scotland vs Haiti Picks in Summary

Scotland Moneyline (-180)

Scott McTominay Anytime Goalscorer (+175)

The 2026 World Cup is off and running!

At 9 p.m. ET today, Haiti takes on Scotland.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Best Bets Today: Scotland vs. Haiti

After trying to find some ways to get creative, I am opting to play it straightforward and am taking Scotland to win.

Scotland comes into the World Cup in excellent form, having scored eight goals while conceding just once in its final two warm-up matches. Steve Clarke's side features proven international performers such as John McGinn, Scott McTominay, and Che Adams.

The Tartan Army have never progressed from the group stage at the World Cup. Getting a win here would put them in great shape to make history this summer.

Since leaving Manchester United, McTominay's career has taken off, and he has become one of Scotland's most consistent scoring threats from midfield.

His late runs into the box and aerial ability make him a matchup problem, especially against opponents that sit deep -- which is likely what Haiti will do for much of this match.

McTominay has been in strong form for both club and country and is often involved in Scotland's biggest moments.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played Paraguay on Friday. Their final two group-stage matches are against Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.