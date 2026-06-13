Scotland vs Haiti Predictions World Cup 2026: Who Will Score the First Goal Tonight?

First goalscorer predictions, full odds board and expert analysis for Scotland's first World Cup match since 1998. McTominay, Shankland, Adams and every contender ranked.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scotland -195 VS +500 Haiti 🇭🇹 Draw +350 · Total 2.5: Over -140 / Under +110 · Group C · Gillette Stadium, Foxborough MA

📅 Historic Context: Scotland's first World Cup since 1998 — 28-year wait | Haiti's first ever World Cup appearance | Group also contains Brazil & Morocco

Scotland return to the World Cup for the first time since 1998, and tonight in Foxborough they face an opponent they have never played before. Haiti make their historic first World Cup appearance — and while the Tartan Army are heavy favorites, the gap in quality between the teams is narrower than the market suggests. Scott McTominay, Lawrence Shankland, and Che Adams are the three key names in the first-goalscorer market — all backed by multiple expert sources, all with clear routes to the net. Here is the full breakdown.

⚽ First Goalscorer Odds — Full Board

# Player Team 1st Goal Anytime Club 1 Lawrence Shankland ⭐ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 SCO +425 +135 Hearts (SPL) 2 Che Adams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 SCO +500 +155 Torino (SA) 3 George Hirst 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 SCO +500 +165 Ipswich (EPL) 4 Lyndon Dykes 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 SCO +500 +155 QPR (Champ) 5 John McGinn 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 SCO +550 +175 Aston Villa (EPL) 6 Scott McTominay ⭐ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 SCO +600 +195 Napoli (SA) 7 Findlay Curtis 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 SCO +700 +225 Brighton (EPL) 8 Duckens Nazon 🇭🇹 HAI +850 +280 Kortrijk (Bel) 9 Wilson Isidor 💎 🇭🇹 HAI +1100 +360 Sunderland (Champ) 10 Jean-Ricner Bellegarde 🇭🇹 HAI +1300 ~+400 Wolves (EPL)

*First goalscorer odds via ESPN. Anytime scorer odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Subject to change — always confirm before wagering. Own goals don't count.

📋 Predicted Starting Lineups

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scotland — 4-2-3-1 GK: Gunn | DEF: Hickey, McKenna/Hanley, Souttar, Robertson | MID: Christie, Ferguson; McGinn, McTominay, Gannon-Doak/Doak | FWD: Adams Injury note: McTominay (illness precaution Thursday — set to feature per Racing Post). McKenna (knock, uncertain). Shankland is expected to start based on confirmed lineup information. Gunn |Hickey, McKenna/Hanley, Souttar, Robertson |Christie, Ferguson; McGinn,, Gannon-Doak/Doak | 🇭🇹 Haiti — 4-4-2 GK: Placide | DEF: Arcus, Duverne/Ade, Ade, Experience | MID: Casimir, Jean-Jacques, Bellegarde, Providence | FWD: Nazon/Pierrot, Isidor No key injuries. Haiti's historic first World Cup appearance. They were forced to play all of their home matches in Curaçao due to gang violence back home, yet still managed to qualify by topping a group that included Honduras and Costa Rica. Placide |Arcus, Duverne/Ade, Ade, Experience |Casimir, Jean-Jacques,, Providence |Nazon/Pierrot,

⭐ Pick #1: Lawrence Shankland — Anytime +135

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Lawrence Shankland Scotland CF · Heart of Midlothian (Scottish Premiership) · Scotland Penalty Taker Anytime +135 1st Goal +425 Scotland's starting CF and penalty taker Racing Post top pick — 13-10 anytime Scored in WC qualifying vs Denmark Shortest-priced anytime scorer in the market Shankland is the bookmakers' top pick and Racing Post's specific recommendation at 13-10 anytime — the most value-backed name as Scotland's starting number nine. As the designated penalty taker, he has a dead-ball route to goal that operates independently of open play: any foul in the box against a Haiti side trying to protect a compact defensive shape goes straight to Shankland from the spot. Shankland scored in the dramatic 4-2 qualifying win over Denmark — Scotland's World Cup-clinching match. As the focal point of Clarke's attack, the wingers and attacking midfielders look for him when breaking into the box. With Haiti expected to sit deep, his intelligent movement and finishing in tight areas represents Scotland's primary mechanism for the opening goal. At +135, he is the market's top-priced scorer for good reason.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Shankland Anytime Scorer (+135) — World Cup

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🎯 Pick #2: Scott McTominay — Anytime +195

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scott McTominay Scotland AM/CM · Napoli (Serie A) · 6'4" · 14 Club Goals 2025-26 Anytime +195 1st Goal +600 29% goal probability — #1 Dimers model 14 goals for Napoli 2025-26 FanDuel Research + Oddschecker + Fox Sports Overhead kick opener vs Denmark — qualifying 5 of SCO's 13 qualifying goals from set pieces McTominay is the single most-backed Scotland scorer across expert sources. FanDuel Research's own article singles him out: "Since leaving Manchester United, McTominay's career has taken off, and he has become one of Scotland's most consistent scoring threats from midfield. His late runs into the box and aerial ability make him a matchup problem, especially against opponents that sit deep — which is likely what Haiti will do for much of this match." Oddschecker specifically recommends him as their top anytime scorer: "In a game where Scotland could very easily put a few past their opponents, Scott McTominay stands out as a potential candidate. With 14 goals this season for Napoli, McTominay has reinvented himself as an advanced midfielder and is clinical in front of goal. Five of Scotland's 13 goals came from dead-ball situations — the second-highest rate among teams who scored at least 10 goals." Fox Sports leads with his market price, noting "Scott McTominay is +215 to score in Scotland's opening World Cup match against Haiti." Dimers gives him a 29% goal probability — the highest of any player in this match. He opened the scoring with a stunning overhead kick in Scotland's World Cup-qualifying win over Denmark. At +195 on FanDuel, you are getting near-even money on his 29% modelled probability.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet McTominay Anytime Scorer (+195) — World Cup

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💡 Third Pick: Che Adams — Anytime +155

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Che Adams Scotland Forward · Torino (Serie A) · Age 28 · Scotland's Leading Qualifier Scorer Anytime +155 1st Goal +500 28.8% goal prob — #2 Dimers model Scotland's leading qualifier scorer — 6 goals Expected to start as Scotland striker 4-0 Bolivia warm-up: prominent throughout Che Adams is Scotland's most prolific qualifying scorer with six goals in the campaign. Dimers' model gives him a 28.8% goal probability — second only to McTominay. As the expected starting number nine in Steve Clarke's setup, Adams is first to receive Scotland's attacking play: the centre-forward in a team that has scored 4+ goals in four consecutive matches. Scotland scored eight goals while conceding just once in their final two warm-up matches ahead of the tournament, with Adams heavily involved. His pace and directness running in behind is the open-play counter to Haiti's defensive shape — if Scotland break quickly and Haiti's block opens up, Adams is the most likely first-time finisher. At +155 anytime, he is the best risk-adjusted value for a starting striker with the second-highest modelled goal probability in the game.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Che Adams Anytime Scorer (+155) — World Cup

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

📋 Other Contenders: Quick Analysis

Anytime +175 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 John McGinn · Aston Villa (EPL) Dimers 18.5% goal probability — #3 Scotland. Scotland's captain and Aston Villa's creative heartbeat. His long-range shots, penalty-box late runs and dead-ball deliveries give him multiple routes to goal. The most technically refined player in the match at +175. Anytime +225 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Findlay Curtis · Brighton (EPL) Bright young Brighton talent likely starting or as an early sub. Raw pace and directness — exactly the kind of second-half impact option that exploits a tired Haiti block. +225 is good value if he earns significant minutes. Anytime +360 🇭🇹 Wilson Isidor · Sunderland (Champ) 💎 CBS Sports notes Haiti "are led by Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor, who gives them a genuine goal threat up front." Dimers 15.3% goal probability. A confirmed starter. At +360, the best Haiti value play — if Scotland switch off on a counter, Isidor is the finisher. Anytime +280 🇭🇹 Duckens Nazon · Kortrijk (Belgium) Dimers #1 Haiti scorer at 15.8% probability. Expected to partner Isidor in Haiti's 4-4-2 front line. An experienced scorer with Championship-level quality. +280 for the highest-probability Haiti goalscorer — the shortest-price counter-attack option on the board.

✅ First Goalscorer Picks — Summary

🔮 Our Prediction: Scotland 2-1 Haiti First Goal: Lawrence Shankland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

Anytime +135 · First Scorer +425 Scotland's starting number nine, penalty taker, and Racing Post's top pick. Against Haiti sitting deep, Scotland will generate chance after chance — and any box foul goes directly to Shankland from the spot. Covers.com's prediction: Scotland 2, Haiti 1.

⭐ Top Pick Lawrence Shankland Anytime — +135 Starting CF, penalty taker, Racing Post's top pick (13-10). Scored in WC qualifying vs Denmark. Shortest anytime price on the board for good reason — he finishes everything in the box. Bet Shankland +135 on FanDuel Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

🎯 Value Pick Scott McTominay Anytime — +195 29% goal probability — highest in the match per Dimers. FanDuel Research, Oddschecker and Fox Sports all back him specifically. 14 Napoli goals. 6'4" set-piece aerial weapon. Overhead kick vs Denmark to open WC qualifying. +195 is near-even money on a 29% probability. Bet McTominay +195 on FanDuel Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

💡 Third Pick Che Adams Anytime — +155 28.8% goal probability — #2 per Dimers. Scotland's leading qualifier scorer (6 goals). Starting forward whose pace and directness is the open-play counter to a deep Haiti block. +155 for the team's top qualifying scorer is strong value. Bet Che Adams +155 on FanDuel Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

💎 Dark Horse Wilson Isidor (Haiti) Anytime — +360 Haiti's primary goal threat per CBS Sports. Dimers 15.3% goal probability. A Championship-quality striker confirmed to start. 15.3% probability at +360 (26.7% implied) represents genuine value. Best Haiti bet on the board — if they score at all, Isidor is first in line. Bet Wilson Isidor +360 on FanDuel Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

FAQ: First Goalscorer — Scotland vs Haiti

Who is most likely to score first in Scotland vs Haiti? Lawrence Shankland is the market favorite at +135 anytime (+425 first scorer), backed by Racing Post as their specific top pick. Scott McTominay holds the highest modelled goal probability in the match (29% per Dimers) and is recommended by FanDuel Research, Oddschecker, and Fox Sports. Che Adams is second in the Dimers model at 28.8% as Scotland's leading qualifier scorer with six goals.

What makes Scott McTominay such a strong first goalscorer pick? FanDuel Research notes McTominay has "become one of Scotland's most consistent scoring threats from midfield" with "late runs into the box and aerial ability" that "make him a matchup problem, especially against opponents that sit deep." He has scored 14 goals for Napoli this season, holds the highest goal probability (29%) per Dimers, opened the scoring in Scotland's WC qualifying win over Denmark with a stunning overhead kick, and at 6'4" is Scotland's primary set-piece aerial threat in a team that scored 38% of qualifying goals from dead-ball situations.

Is this Scotland's first World Cup since 1998? Yes. Scotland return to the World Cup for the first time in 28 years, having qualified by topping their group with a dramatic 4-2 win over Denmark that featured a McTominay overhead kick goal, a Shankland goal, and two stoppage-time goals from Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean. Haiti make their first-ever World Cup appearance. It is the first meeting between the nations in history.

What are Scotland vs Haiti odds on FanDuel tonight? FanDuel Sportsbook lists Scotland at -195 on the 90-minute money line, with Haiti at +500 and the draw at +350. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Lawrence Shankland is the shortest anytime scorer at +135, Che Adams at +155, Scott McTominay at +195, Wilson Isidor (Haiti) at +360.