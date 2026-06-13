Scotland vs Haiti Predictions World Cup 2026: Who Will Score the First Goal Tonight?
Scotland return to the World Cup for the first time since 1998, and tonight in Foxborough they face an opponent they have never played before. Haiti make their historic first World Cup appearance — and while the Tartan Army are heavy favorites, the gap in quality between the teams is narrower than the market suggests. Scott McTominay, Lawrence Shankland, and Che Adams are the three key names in the first-goalscorer market — all backed by multiple expert sources, all with clear routes to the net. Here is the full breakdown.
⚽ First Goalscorer Odds — Full Board
|#
|Player
|Team
|1st Goal
|Anytime
|Club
|1
|Lawrence Shankland ⭐
|🏴 SCO
|+425
|+135
|Hearts (SPL)
|2
|Che Adams
|🏴 SCO
|+500
|+155
|Torino (SA)
|3
|George Hirst
|🏴 SCO
|+500
|+165
|Ipswich (EPL)
|4
|Lyndon Dykes
|🏴 SCO
|+500
|+155
|QPR (Champ)
|5
|John McGinn
|🏴 SCO
|+550
|+175
|Aston Villa (EPL)
|6
|Scott McTominay ⭐
|🏴 SCO
|+600
|+195
|Napoli (SA)
|7
|Findlay Curtis
|🏴 SCO
|+700
|+225
|Brighton (EPL)
|8
|Duckens Nazon
|🇭🇹 HAI
|+850
|+280
|Kortrijk (Bel)
|9
|Wilson Isidor 💎
|🇭🇹 HAI
|+1100
|+360
|Sunderland (Champ)
|10
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|🇭🇹 HAI
|+1300
|~+400
|Wolves (EPL)
*First goalscorer odds via ESPN. Anytime scorer odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Subject to change — always confirm before wagering. Own goals don't count.
📋 Predicted Starting Lineups
⭐ Pick #1: Lawrence Shankland — Anytime +135
Shankland is the bookmakers' top pick and Racing Post's specific recommendation at 13-10 anytime — the most value-backed name as Scotland's starting number nine. As the designated penalty taker, he has a dead-ball route to goal that operates independently of open play: any foul in the box against a Haiti side trying to protect a compact defensive shape goes straight to Shankland from the spot.
Shankland scored in the dramatic 4-2 qualifying win over Denmark — Scotland's World Cup-clinching match. As the focal point of Clarke's attack, the wingers and attacking midfielders look for him when breaking into the box. With Haiti expected to sit deep, his intelligent movement and finishing in tight areas represents Scotland's primary mechanism for the opening goal. At +135, he is the market's top-priced scorer for good reason.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
🎯 Pick #2: Scott McTominay — Anytime +195
McTominay is the single most-backed Scotland scorer across expert sources. FanDuel Research's own article singles him out: "Since leaving Manchester United, McTominay's career has taken off, and he has become one of Scotland's most consistent scoring threats from midfield. His late runs into the box and aerial ability make him a matchup problem, especially against opponents that sit deep — which is likely what Haiti will do for much of this match."
Oddschecker specifically recommends him as their top anytime scorer: "In a game where Scotland could very easily put a few past their opponents, Scott McTominay stands out as a potential candidate. With 14 goals this season for Napoli, McTominay has reinvented himself as an advanced midfielder and is clinical in front of goal. Five of Scotland's 13 goals came from dead-ball situations — the second-highest rate among teams who scored at least 10 goals."
Fox Sports leads with his market price, noting "Scott McTominay is +215 to score in Scotland's opening World Cup match against Haiti." Dimers gives him a 29% goal probability — the highest of any player in this match. He opened the scoring with a stunning overhead kick in Scotland's World Cup-qualifying win over Denmark. At +195 on FanDuel, you are getting near-even money on his 29% modelled probability.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
💡 Third Pick: Che Adams — Anytime +155
Che Adams is Scotland's most prolific qualifying scorer with six goals in the campaign. Dimers' model gives him a 28.8% goal probability — second only to McTominay. As the expected starting number nine in Steve Clarke's setup, Adams is first to receive Scotland's attacking play: the centre-forward in a team that has scored 4+ goals in four consecutive matches.
Scotland scored eight goals while conceding just once in their final two warm-up matches ahead of the tournament, with Adams heavily involved. His pace and directness running in behind is the open-play counter to Haiti's defensive shape — if Scotland break quickly and Haiti's block opens up, Adams is the most likely first-time finisher. At +155 anytime, he is the best risk-adjusted value for a starting striker with the second-highest modelled goal probability in the game.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
📋 Other Contenders: Quick Analysis
✅ First Goalscorer Picks — Summary
Anytime +135 · First Scorer +425
Scotland's starting number nine, penalty taker, and Racing Post's top pick. Against Haiti sitting deep, Scotland will generate chance after chance — and any box foul goes directly to Shankland from the spot. Covers.com's prediction: Scotland 2, Haiti 1.
Starting CF, penalty taker, Racing Post's top pick (13-10). Scored in WC qualifying vs Denmark. Shortest anytime price on the board for good reason — he finishes everything in the box.Bet Shankland +135 on FanDuel Bet Now →
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29% goal probability — highest in the match per Dimers. FanDuel Research, Oddschecker and Fox Sports all back him specifically. 14 Napoli goals. 6'4" set-piece aerial weapon. Overhead kick vs Denmark to open WC qualifying. +195 is near-even money on a 29% probability.Bet McTominay +195 on FanDuel Bet Now →
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28.8% goal probability — #2 per Dimers. Scotland's leading qualifier scorer (6 goals). Starting forward whose pace and directness is the open-play counter to a deep Haiti block. +155 for the team's top qualifying scorer is strong value.Bet Che Adams +155 on FanDuel Bet Now →
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Haiti's primary goal threat per CBS Sports. Dimers 15.3% goal probability. A Championship-quality striker confirmed to start. 15.3% probability at +360 (26.7% implied) represents genuine value. Best Haiti bet on the board — if they score at all, Isidor is first in line.Bet Wilson Isidor +360 on FanDuel Bet Now →
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
FAQ: First Goalscorer — Scotland vs Haiti
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.