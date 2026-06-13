Australia vs Turkey Predictions World Cup 2026 Odds: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Tonight

Saturday, June 13 / Sunday June 14, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · FS1 · 12 AM ET

Full anytime goalscorer odds, player analysis and expert-backed picks — Aktürkoğlu, Güler, Çalhanoğlu, Yengi and every contender ranked for Turkey's 24-year return to the World Cup.

🇦🇺 Australia +420 VS -145 Türkiye 🇹🇷 Draw +270 · Total 2.5 · Group D · BC Place, Vancouver · FS1

📅 Historic Context: Turkey's first World Cup since 2002 — 24-year wait | Australia's 6th consecutive World Cup | Group D also: USA & Paraguay

Turkey return to the World Cup for the first time since their bronze-medal finish in 2002, armed with the most talented squad in their history — Arda Güler (Real Madrid), Kenan Yıldız (Juventus), and Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Fenerbahce) leading a side that scored 19 goals in qualifying. Against an Australian team that is defensively disciplined but limited going forward, the goalscorer market heavily favours the Turkish attacking unit. Here is the complete anytime scorer breakdown.

⚠️ Injury Watch — Turkey Kenan Yıldız (LW) — Questionable. Ferdi Kadıoğlu (W) — Questionable. Monitor team news before kick-off. Australia: No key injuries reported.

⚽ Anytime Goalscorer Odds — Full Board

# Player Team Anytime Club 1 Kerem Aktürkoğlu ⭐ 🇹🇷 TUR +200 Fenerbahce (SL) 2 Arda Güler ⭐ 🇹🇷 TUR +250 Real Madrid (La Liga) 3 Kenan Yıldız ⚠️ 🇹🇷 TUR +280 Juventus (SA) 4 Hakan Çalhanoğlu ⭐ 🇹🇷 TUR +350 Inter Milan (SA) 5 Kusini Yengi 🇦🇺 AUS +350 Adelaide Utd (A-League) 6 Nestory Irankunda 💎 🇦🇺 AUS +380 Bayern Munich (BL) 7 Jackson Irvine 🇦🇺 AUS +450 FC St. Pauli (BL) 8 Barış Alper Yılmaz 🇹🇷 TUR +380 Galatasaray (SL)

*Anytime goalscorer odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Subject to change. Yıldız listed as questionable — verify availability before wagering. Own goals don't count.

📋 Predicted Starting Lineups

🇹🇷 Türkiye — 4-2-3-1 GK: Bayindir/Cakir | DEF: Celik/Muldur, Demiral, Soyuncu, Kadioglu | MID: Çalhanoğlu, Ayhan/Ozcan; Aktürkoğlu, Güler, Yıldız⚠️ | FWD: Can Uzun/Gul Yıldız questionable. If he misses, Barış Alper Yilmaz takes the left-wing role. Turkey otherwise at full strength. Bayindir/Cakir |Celik/Muldur, Demiral, Soyuncu, Kadioglu |, Ayhan/Ozcan;⚠️ |Can Uzun/Gul 🇦🇺 Australia — 3-4-3 GK: Ryan (c) | DEF: Souttar, Burgess/Degenek, Degenek | MID: Geria, Irvine, Metcalfe, Bos | FWD: Irankunda, Yengi, Mabil/Leckie No key injuries. Tony Popovic has settled Australia into a 3-4-3 built on the meanest defensive record in Asian qualifying. Ryan (c) |Souttar, Burgess/Degenek, Degenek |Geria,, Metcalfe, Bos |, Mabil/Leckie

⭐ Best Bet #1: Kerem Aktürkoğlu — Anytime +200

🇹🇷 Kerem Aktürkoğlu Turkey LW · Fenerbahce (Süper Lig) · Age 27 · 15 International Goals · 52 Caps Anytime Scorer +200 9 goals in qualifying — Turkey's top scorer Play-off match-winners vs Romania AND Kosovo OneFootball: "strongest anytime scorer option" Fox Sports confirmed +200 on FanDuel Pace in behind — AUS wing-backs leave gaps Aktürkoğlu is the unanimous top pick across expert sources. OneFootball names him: "Aktürkoğlu is Turkey's most prolific attacker in competitive qualifying with nine goals in recent action, including the decisive play-off strike against Kosovo. He consistently attacks in behind, which suits a matchup where Australia will leave space in transition. His direct running and clinical finishing make him the strongest anytime scorer option in this fixture." Total Football Analysis also picks him: "Aktürkoğlu has scored nine goals recently and scored the decisive play-off winner in Kosovo. Playing against an Australian side that can be vulnerable on the counter and in wide areas, his pace and directness from the left make him Turkey's most likely source of a goal in this fixture." Fox Sports confirms the price: "Kerem Aktürkoğlu: +200." With 15 international goals in 52 caps — the highest ratio in Turkey's attacking unit — and having scored decisive match-winners in both play-off ties, this is the clearest goalscorer pick of the evening.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Aktürkoğlu Anytime Scorer (+200) — World Cup

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🎯 Best Bet #2: Hakan Çalhanoğlu — Anytime +350

🇹🇷 Hakan Çalhanoğlu Turkey Captain · Inter Milan (Serie A) · Age 32 · 22 International Goals · 105 Caps Anytime Scorer +350 Turkey's penalty taker — Covers.com confirmed 22 international goals — 105 caps Covers.com top scorer pick for this match Dead-ball route independent of run of play Çalhanoğlu is the Covers.com anytime scorer pick for this specific match: "Çalhanoğlu will have the penalty-taking responsibilities for the Crescent Stars, and that's appealing against an Australian rearguard set for a night of desperate defending." An Australian side chasing the game after going behind — which CBS Sports' expert projects will happen early — will commit fouls in dangerous areas. Çalhanoğlu anchors the midfield with 105 caps and 22 international goals, offering distribution, tempo control, and set-piece expertise as the squad's most experienced player. At +350 for Turkey's penalty taker and set-piece deliverer, his dead-ball scoring route is entirely independent of whether the open play falls for him.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Çalhanoğlu Anytime Scorer (+350) — World Cup

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💎 Value Pick: Arda Güler — Anytime +250

🇹🇷 Arda Güler Turkey AM/RW · Real Madrid (La Liga) · Age 21 · 6 International Goals · 4 Qualifying Assists Anytime Scorer +250 Real Madrid's 21-year-old playmaker 4 qualifying goals + 4 assists — most creative CBS Sports: "elite player" — Fox Sports headline name Draws fouls, dangerous in pockets + long range Güler is the most-cited individual name when experts discuss Turkey's quality edge. CBS Sports says Turkey "boasts elite players like Arda Güler" and Fox Sports states the Turkish side "looks vastly superior to the Socceroos" because of him. Yahoo Sports identifies him as "the symbolic and functional heart of this Turkey side. The attacking midfielder provides chance creation, set-piece quality, and the kind of individual brilliance capable of deciding tight knockout games." At 21, Güler registered four qualifying goals and four assists — the most creative output of any Turkey player. His role as a set-piece delivery threat gives him an additional scoring route: any free kick in the attacking third could produce a Güler shot from distance. At +250, he is the most compelling longer-odds Turkey option for bettors who want star-quality value.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Arda Güler Anytime Scorer (+250) — World Cup

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📋 Other Contenders: Quick Analysis

Anytime +280 🇹🇷 ⚠️ Kenan Yıldız · Juventus ⚠️ QUESTIONABLE 4 qualifying goals and Juventus starter at 21. If fit, +280 is excellent value for a forward of his class. But verify availability before wagering — his fitness is specifically listed as questionable ahead of this match. Anytime +380 🇦🇺 Nestory Irankunda · Bayern Munich 💎 Australia's best counter-attacking weapon. Scored a brace against Curacao in Australia's March warm-up. A 19-year-old Bayern Munich winger whose raw pace in behind Turkey's high defensive line is Australia's most credible goalscoring route at +380. Anytime +350 🇦🇺 Kusini Yengi · Adelaide United (A-League) Australia's starting striker. Compare.bet recommends him anytime. Intelligent channel runner who can generate chances if Australia get on the ball. The most likely Australian scorer in an open-play scenario. Anytime +380 🇹🇷 Barış Alper Yılmaz · Galatasaray (SL) The direct replacement if Yıldız is ruled out. Left-wing role, proven scorer at Galatasaray. +380 as an expected starter (if Yıldız misses) is the best Turkey insurance pick of the evening.

✅ Anytime Goalscorer Best Bets — Quick Card

🔮 Our Prediction: Turkey 2-0 Australia Top Pick: Kerem Aktürkoğlu 🇹🇷

Anytime Scorer +200 Turkey's most prolific recent scorer with nine qualifying goals and decisive play-off winners against both Romania and Kosovo. OneFootball calls him "the strongest anytime scorer option." Fox Sports confirms +200 on FanDuel. CBS Sports projects Turkey to score early and dominate possession.

⭐ Pick #1 Aktürkoğlu Anytime +200 · Turkey LW 9 qualifying goals. Play-off match-winner vs Romania + Kosovo. OneFootball, Total Football Analysis, Celtic Star and Fox Sports all back him as their #1 pick. Pace in behind the Australian wing-backs. Bet Aktürkoğlu +200 on FanDuel Bet Now → Must be 21+ · Play responsibly 🎯 Pick #2 Çalhanoğlu Anytime +350 · Turkey Captain Turkey's penalty taker (Covers.com confirmed). 22 international goals in 105 caps. Australia will foul desperately — box fouls go straight to Çalhanoğlu from the spot. +350 for the team's designated penalty taker. Bet Çalhanoğlu +350 on FanDuel Bet Now → Must be 21+ · Play responsibly 💎 Value Pick Arda Güler Anytime +250 · Real Madrid Turkey's most creative player. 4 qualifying goals + 4 assists. Real Madrid's 21-year-old generational talent. CBS Sports, Fox Sports and Yahoo Sports all highlight him. Dangerous in pockets against Australia's back three + long-range set-piece threat. Bet Güler +250 on FanDuel Bet Now → Must be 21+ · Play responsibly 🦘 Australia Dark Horse Nestory Irankunda Anytime +380 · Bayern Munich Australia's most explosive attacker. Scored twice vs Curacao in warm-up. Bayern Munich's 19-year-old pace weapon. Australia's best counter-attack route. If they score at all, Irankunda is most likely finisher. Bet Irankunda +380 on FanDuel Bet Now → Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

FAQ: Anytime Goalscorer Betting — Australia vs Turkey

Who is the best anytime goalscorer bet for Australia vs Turkey? OneFootball names Aktürkoğlu as "Turkey's most prolific attacker in competitive qualifying with nine goals in recent action" and says his "direct running and clinical finishing make him the strongest anytime scorer option in this fixture." Fox Sports confirms him at +200 on FanDuel. Total Football Analysis and Celtic Star both back him as their specific pick. He scored decisive match-winners in both Turkey's play-off ties.

Why is Çalhanoğlu worth backing at +350? Covers.com specifically backs him as their scorer pick, noting he "will have the penalty-taking responsibilities for the Crescent Stars." As Turkey's designated penalty taker with 22 international goals in 105 caps, his scoring route is independent of open play — any foul in the box gives him a direct chance. CBS Sports projects Turkey to score early and dominate possession, meaning Australia will be chasing and committing fouls.

Is Kenan Yıldız playing tonight? Yıldız is listed as questionable per Covers.com's team news. Ferdi Kadıoğlu is also questionable. Verify official team news before kick-off. If Yıldız misses, Barış Alper Yılmaz (Galatasaray, +380 anytime) is expected to fill the left-wing role as a direct replacement.

What are the Australia vs Turkey odds on FanDuel? The latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Türkiye at -145 on the 90-minute money line, with Australia at +420 and a draw at +270. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Aktürkoğlu is the shortest anytime scorer price at +200, Güler at +250, Yıldız at +280 (questionable), and Çalhanoğlu at +350.