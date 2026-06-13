Australia vs Turkey Predictions World Cup 2026 Odds: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Tonight

🇹🇷
● LATE TONIGHT — 12:00 AM ET · BC PLACE, VANCOUVER · FS1
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group D · FanDuel Sportsbook
Australia vs Turkey: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets for Tonight's World Cup Match
Full anytime goalscorer odds, player analysis and expert-backed picks — Aktürkoğlu, Güler, Çalhanoğlu, Yengi and every contender ranked for Turkey's 24-year return to the World Cup.
Saturday, June 13 / Sunday June 14, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · FS1 · 12 AM ET
Turkey return to the World Cup for the first time since their bronze-medal finish in 2002, armed with the most talented squad in their history — Arda Güler (Real Madrid), Kenan Yıldız (Juventus), and Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Fenerbahce) leading a side that scored 19 goals in qualifying. Against an Australian team that is defensively disciplined but limited going forward, the goalscorer market heavily favours the Turkish attacking unit. Here is the complete anytime scorer breakdown.
⚠️
Injury Watch — Turkey
Kenan Yıldız (LW) — Questionable. Ferdi Kadıoğlu (W) — Questionable. Monitor team news before kick-off. Australia: No key injuries reported.
⚽ Anytime Goalscorer Odds — Full Board
|#
|Player
|Team
|Anytime
|Club
|1
|Kerem Aktürkoğlu ⭐
|🇹🇷 TUR
|+200
|Fenerbahce (SL)
|2
|Arda Güler ⭐
|🇹🇷 TUR
|+250
|Real Madrid (La Liga)
|3
|Kenan Yıldız ⚠️
|🇹🇷 TUR
|+280
|Juventus (SA)
|4
|Hakan Çalhanoğlu ⭐
|🇹🇷 TUR
|+350
|Inter Milan (SA)
|5
|Kusini Yengi
|🇦🇺 AUS
|+350
|Adelaide Utd (A-League)
|6
|Nestory Irankunda 💎
|🇦🇺 AUS
|+380
|Bayern Munich (BL)
|7
|Jackson Irvine
|🇦🇺 AUS
|+450
|FC St. Pauli (BL)
|8
|Barış Alper Yılmaz
|🇹🇷 TUR
|+380
|Galatasaray (SL)
*Anytime goalscorer odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Subject to change. Yıldız listed as questionable — verify availability before wagering. Own goals don't count.
📋 Predicted Starting Lineups
🇹🇷
Türkiye — 4-2-3-1
GK:
Bayindir/Cakir | DEF:
Celik/Muldur, Demiral, Soyuncu, Kadioglu | MID: Çalhanoğlu
, Ayhan/Ozcan; Aktürkoğlu
, Güler
, Yıldız
⚠️ | FWD:
Can Uzun/Gul
Yıldız questionable. If he misses, Barış Alper Yilmaz takes the left-wing role. Turkey otherwise at full strength.
🇦🇺
Australia — 3-4-3
GK:
Ryan (c) | DEF:
Souttar, Burgess/Degenek, Degenek | MID:
Geria, Irvine
, Metcalfe, Bos | FWD: Irankunda
, Yengi
, Mabil/Leckie
No key injuries. Tony Popovic has settled Australia into a 3-4-3 built on the meanest defensive record in Asian qualifying.
⭐ Best Bet #1: Kerem Aktürkoğlu — Anytime +200
Turkey LW · Fenerbahce (Süper Lig) · Age 27 · 15 International Goals · 52 Caps
9 goals in qualifying — Turkey's top scorer
Play-off match-winners vs Romania AND Kosovo
OneFootball: "strongest anytime scorer option"
Fox Sports confirmed +200 on FanDuel
Pace in behind — AUS wing-backs leave gaps
Aktürkoğlu is the unanimous top pick across expert sources. OneFootball names him: "Aktürkoğlu is Turkey's most prolific attacker in competitive qualifying with nine goals in recent action, including the decisive play-off strike against Kosovo. He consistently attacks in behind, which suits a matchup where Australia will leave space in transition. His direct running and clinical finishing make him the strongest anytime scorer option in this fixture."
Total Football Analysis also picks him: "Aktürkoğlu has scored nine goals recently and scored the decisive play-off winner in Kosovo. Playing against an Australian side that can be vulnerable on the counter and in wide areas, his pace and directness from the left make him Turkey's most likely source of a goal in this fixture."
Fox Sports confirms the price: "Kerem Aktürkoğlu: +200." With 15 international goals in 52 caps — the highest ratio in Turkey's attacking unit — and having scored decisive match-winners in both play-off ties, this is the clearest goalscorer pick of the evening.
FanDuel Sportsbook
Bet Aktürkoğlu Anytime Scorer (+200) — World Cup
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🎯 Best Bet #2: Hakan Çalhanoğlu — Anytime +350
Turkey Captain · Inter Milan (Serie A) · Age 32 · 22 International Goals · 105 Caps
Turkey's penalty taker — Covers.com confirmed
22 international goals — 105 caps
Covers.com top scorer pick for this match
Dead-ball route independent of run of play
Çalhanoğlu is the Covers.com anytime scorer pick for this specific match: "Çalhanoğlu will have the penalty-taking responsibilities for the Crescent Stars, and that's appealing against an Australian rearguard set for a night of desperate defending." An Australian side chasing the game after going behind — which CBS Sports' expert projects will happen early — will commit fouls in dangerous areas.
Çalhanoğlu anchors the midfield with 105 caps and 22 international goals, offering distribution, tempo control, and set-piece expertise as the squad's most experienced player. At +350 for Turkey's penalty taker and set-piece deliverer, his dead-ball scoring route is entirely independent of whether the open play falls for him.
FanDuel Sportsbook
Bet Çalhanoğlu Anytime Scorer (+350) — World Cup
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💎 Value Pick: Arda Güler — Anytime +250
Turkey AM/RW · Real Madrid (La Liga) · Age 21 · 6 International Goals · 4 Qualifying Assists
Real Madrid's 21-year-old playmaker
4 qualifying goals + 4 assists — most creative
CBS Sports: "elite player" — Fox Sports headline name
Draws fouls, dangerous in pockets + long range
Güler is the most-cited individual name when experts discuss Turkey's quality edge. CBS Sports says Turkey "boasts elite players like Arda Güler" and Fox Sports states the Turkish side "looks vastly superior to the Socceroos" because of him. Yahoo Sports identifies him as "the symbolic and functional heart of this Turkey side. The attacking midfielder provides chance creation, set-piece quality, and the kind of individual brilliance capable of deciding tight knockout games."
At 21, Güler registered four qualifying goals and four assists — the most creative output of any Turkey player. His role as a set-piece delivery threat gives him an additional scoring route: any free kick in the attacking third could produce a Güler shot from distance. At +250, he is the most compelling longer-odds Turkey option for bettors who want star-quality value.
FanDuel Sportsbook
Bet Arda Güler Anytime Scorer (+250) — World Cup
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📋 Other Contenders: Quick Analysis
Kenan Yıldız · Juventus ⚠️ QUESTIONABLE
4 qualifying goals and Juventus starter at 21. If fit, +280 is excellent value for a forward of his class. But verify availability before wagering — his fitness is specifically listed as questionable ahead of this match.
Nestory Irankunda · Bayern Munich 💎
Australia's best counter-attacking weapon. Scored a brace against Curacao in Australia's March warm-up. A 19-year-old Bayern Munich winger whose raw pace in behind Turkey's high defensive line is Australia's most credible goalscoring route at +380.
Kusini Yengi · Adelaide United (A-League)
Australia's starting striker. Compare.bet recommends him anytime. Intelligent channel runner who can generate chances if Australia get on the ball. The most likely Australian scorer in an open-play scenario.
Barış Alper Yılmaz · Galatasaray (SL)
The direct replacement if Yıldız is ruled out. Left-wing role, proven scorer at Galatasaray. +380 as an expected starter (if Yıldız misses) is the best Turkey insurance pick of the evening.
✅ Anytime Goalscorer Best Bets — Quick Card
🔮 Our Prediction: Turkey 2-0 Australia
Top Pick: Kerem Aktürkoğlu 🇹🇷
Anytime Scorer +200
Turkey's most prolific recent scorer with nine qualifying goals and decisive play-off winners against both Romania and Kosovo. OneFootball calls him "the strongest anytime scorer option." Fox Sports confirms +200 on FanDuel. CBS Sports projects Turkey to score early and dominate possession.
⭐ Pick #1
Aktürkoğlu Anytime +200 · Turkey LW
9 qualifying goals. Play-off match-winner vs Romania + Kosovo. OneFootball, Total Football Analysis, Celtic Star and Fox Sports all back him as their #1 pick. Pace in behind the Australian wing-backs.
Bet Aktürkoğlu +200 on FanDuel
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🎯 Pick #2
Çalhanoğlu Anytime +350 · Turkey Captain
Turkey's penalty taker (Covers.com confirmed). 22 international goals in 105 caps. Australia will foul desperately — box fouls go straight to Çalhanoğlu from the spot. +350 for the team's designated penalty taker.
Bet Çalhanoğlu +350 on FanDuel
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💎 Value Pick
Arda Güler Anytime +250 · Real Madrid
Turkey's most creative player. 4 qualifying goals + 4 assists. Real Madrid's 21-year-old generational talent. CBS Sports, Fox Sports and Yahoo Sports all highlight him. Dangerous in pockets against Australia's back three + long-range set-piece threat.
Bet Güler +250 on FanDuel
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🦘 Australia Dark Horse
Nestory Irankunda Anytime +380 · Bayern Munich
Australia's most explosive attacker. Scored twice vs Curacao in warm-up. Bayern Munich's 19-year-old pace weapon. Australia's best counter-attack route. If they score at all, Irankunda is most likely finisher.
Bet Irankunda +380 on FanDuel
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FAQ: Anytime Goalscorer Betting — Australia vs Turkey
Who is the best anytime goalscorer bet for Australia vs Turkey?
OneFootball names Aktürkoğlu as "Turkey's most prolific attacker in competitive qualifying with nine goals in recent action" and says his "direct running and clinical finishing make him the strongest anytime scorer option in this fixture." Fox Sports confirms him at +200 on FanDuel. Total Football Analysis and Celtic Star both back him as their specific pick. He scored decisive match-winners in both Turkey's play-off ties.
Why is Çalhanoğlu worth backing at +350?
Covers.com specifically backs him as their scorer pick, noting he "will have the penalty-taking responsibilities for the Crescent Stars." As Turkey's designated penalty taker with 22 international goals in 105 caps, his scoring route is independent of open play — any foul in the box gives him a direct chance. CBS Sports projects Turkey to score early and dominate possession, meaning Australia will be chasing and committing fouls.
Is Kenan Yıldız playing tonight?
Yıldız is listed as questionable per Covers.com's team news. Ferdi Kadıoğlu is also questionable. Verify official team news before kick-off. If Yıldız misses, Barış Alper Yılmaz (Galatasaray, +380 anytime) is expected to fill the left-wing role as a direct replacement.
What are the Australia vs Turkey odds on FanDuel?
The latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Türkiye at -145 on the 90-minute money line, with Australia at +420 and a draw at +270. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Aktürkoğlu is the shortest anytime scorer price at +200, Güler at +250, Yıldız at +280 (questionable), and Çalhanoğlu at +350.
What time is Australia vs Turkey and where is it played?
Australia vs Turkey kicks off at 12:00 a.m. ET early Sunday morning June 14 (late Saturday night) at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada. It airs on FS1 in the United States. This is Australia's sixth straight World Cup appearance. Turkey's last World Cup appearance came in 2002 where they took home the bronze medal. Both teams are in Group D alongside the United States and Paraguay.