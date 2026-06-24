Scotland vs Brazil Prediction: Who Will Score the First Goal in World Cup Match Tonight?

Raphinha is OUT with a confirmed hamstring injury and will not play vs Scotland. Some FGS boards still list him at +1700. Any line on Raphinha is dead money. Do not bet him at any price.

🚨 CRITICAL — DO NOT BET RAPHINHA AT ANY PRICE · HE IS INJURED AND WILL NOT PLAY

⭐ Vinícius +350 (scored both WC games · opened vs Morocco · Brazil open first · $10→$45) 💎 Endrick +500 · Cunha +550 (brace vs Haiti) · value below Vinícius 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 McTominay +1600 · Scotland's only FGS hope · $10→$170

🥇 First Goalscorer vs Anytime — Understanding the Premium

First goalscorer odds are typically 2.5–3× the anytime price for the same player — you need them to score and score first. Vinícius is +135 anytime and +350 FGS — exactly 2.6× the premium, right on the market average. Brazil have opened the scoring in 4 of their last 5 matches. Vinícius has scored in both WC games. When he scores, he tends to score early — including opening the scoring against Morocco. At +350 FGS, the value structure is clean: the FGS premium is fairly priced and offers real payout upside ($10→$45). The Raphinha warning applies to the whole board: do not bet any line on Raphinha at any price — he is OUT.

⭐ Primary Pick: Vinícius Júnior +350

⭐ FGS +350 · ANYTIME +135 · SCORED BOTH WC GAMES · OPENED vs MOROCCO · BRAZIL OPEN FIRST Vinícius Júnior · LW · Real Madrid FGS +350 · anytime +135 FOX FD confirmed · opened scoring vs Morocco · $10→$45 First Goal FD +350 $10→$45 Vinícius scored against Morocco (opening the scoring in the 1-1 draw) and against Haiti (3-0 win). Brazil have opened the scoring in 4 of their last 5 matches. CBS Sports: "Vinicius Jr. will be far and away the best player on the pitch and should carry the key to unlocking the match." FOX Sports (anytime FD confirmed +135). Dimers model: Vinícius has 37.5% probability of scoring anytime — the highest of any player. At +350 FGS, the premium is fair and the payout is $45 on $10. Why early? Vinícius plays on Brazil's left flank — the first channel Scotland's forward pressing forces open. He scored in the opening phase vs Morocco and his direct running at Patterson/Hendry creates the earliest high-danger situations of any player. CBS Green: "Vinícius Júnior has been on fire at this tournament." Brazil's calculated game plan — they only need a draw — means Vinícius gets free transition space early before Scotland settle. $10 at +350 returns $45. Vinícius +350 FGS is the primary pick. Scored in both WC games. Brazil open the scoring consistently. $10 at +350 returns $45.

Bet Vinícius First Goal +350 at FanDuel · 6:00 PM ET

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💎 FGS +500 · ANYTIME ~+165 · 18YR REAL MADRID PRODIGY · BENCH IMPACT ~60' · $10→$60 Endrick · FW · Real Madrid · Bench FGS +500 · bench · enters ~60' · Real Madrid prodigy · pace and finishing · $10→$60 First Goal FD +500 Endrick at +500 FGS accounts for his bench entry ~60'. If Brazil score their first goal in the second half — roughly 50% probability — Endrick entering before the goal is live. Real Madrid quality, pace, and finishing instinct against a tiring Scotland defence. $10 at +500 returns $60.

💎 FGS +550 · BRACE vs HAITI · CONFIRMED ST · MAN UTD · ROTOWIRE EXPLICIT ANYTIME PICK Matheus Cunha · ST · Manchester United FGS +550 · brace vs Haiti · confirmed ST · 30.7% anytime probability (Dimers) · $10→$65 First Goal FD +550 RotoWire explicit anytime pick. Racing Post: "Matheus Cunha bagged a brace in his first start and his combinations with Vinicius Junior were key." Dimers: 30.7% anytime scoring probability, second only to Vinícius. If Brazil's first goal comes from a central strike rather than Vinícius's left channel, Cunha converts it. $10 at +550 returns $65.

💎 FGS +700 · NO.10 · MAN CITY · NEW PK TAKER (RAPHINHA OUT) · PENALTY ROUTE · $10→$80 Lucas Paquetá · AM/No.10 · Manchester City FGS +700 · confirmed no.10 · PK taker now Raphinha out · $10→$80 First Goal FD +700 Paquetá is Brazil's new primary PK taker with Raphinha out. If Brazil win a first-half penalty — Scotland's committed defending vs Vinícius and Cunha in the box makes this live — Paquetá opens the scoring from the spot. At +700 ($10→$80), this is the penalty-route FGS spec.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scotland Pick: McTominay +1600

💎 FGS +1600 · SCOTLAND'S PRIMARY SCORER · 5 RECENT INTL GOALS · FREE ROLE · $10→$170 Scott McTominay · CM · Manchester United FGS +1600 · anytime ~+550 · 5 recent intl goals · Scotland's #1 scorer · $10→$170 First Goal FD +1600 Scotland MUST attack — they need a result. McTominay operates free behind Adams with 5 recent international goals. RotoWire: "Scotland's best hope of imposing themselves is McTominay's runs from midfield and his threat in the box." If Scotland score the opening goal, he is the most likely vehicle. At +1600 ($10→$170), this is the Scotland speculative FGS bet. Small stake recommended.

📋 Full First Goalscorer Board — FanDuel Sportsbook

Player · Team · Role FGS FD Anytime ⭐ Vinícius Júnior · BRA LW · +350 · SCORED BOTH WC GAMES · OPENED vs MOROCCO · PRIMARY $10→$45 · anytime +135 FOX FD · 37.5% scoring probability (Dimers) +350 +135 💎 Endrick · BRA FW (bench) · +500 · 18YR REAL MADRID · IMPACT SUB ~60' · VALUE $10→$60 · bench · pace and finishing +500 ~+165 💎 Cunha · BRA ST · +550 · BRACE vs HAITI · CONFIRMED ST · ROTOWIRE PICK $10→$65 · 30.7% anytime probability (Dimers) +550 ~+170 Rayan · BRA RW · +600 · 19YR BOURNEMOUTH · CONFIRMED STARTER (for Raphinha ❌) $10→$70 · 19yr · replaces Raphinha +600 ~+190 💎 Paquetá · BRA AM · +700 · MAN CITY · NO.10 · PK TAKER WITH RAPHINHA OUT $10→$80 · PK route · confirmed AM/no.10 +700 ~+220 Guimarães · BRA DM · +1100 · NEWCASTLE · DM · SET PIECE LATE GOAL $10→$120 · DM · 1 WC corner +1100 ~+380 No Goalscorer · +1300 · 0-0 DRAW SCENARIO · SCOTLAND HOLD BRAZIL $10→$140 · valid if match stays goalless +1300 — Casemiro · BRA DM · +1300 · MAN UTD · DM · AERIAL CORNER THREAT $10→$140 · DM +1300 ~+440 💎 McTominay · SCO CM · +1600 · 5 RECENT INTL GOALS · FREE ROLE · SCOTLAND'S #1 FGS $10→$170 · Scotland primary scorer · free role behind Adams +1600 ~+550 Adams · SCO ST · +1700 · CONFIRMED ST · SOUTHAMPTON $10→$180 · confirmed Scotland ST +1700 ~+600 McGinn · SCO RW · +2200 · VILLA · SCORED vs HAITI · SET PIECES $10→$230 · 3 WC corners +2200 ~+850 🚨 RAPHINHA — DO NOT BET · OUT HAMSTRING · WILL NOT PLAY · LISTED AT +1700 — STALE DATA Confirmed OUT. Do not bet at any price. ❌ OUT —

Full FGS board from Gambling911 cross-book (June 24) proxied to FD equivalent · Vinícius anytime +135 confirmed FOX Sports FD · 🚨 Raphinha OUT confirmed — do not bet · Check FD live board for exact current prices · Must be 21+

📋 FGS Best Bets Ranked · Scotland vs Brazil · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook ⭐ #1 — Vinícius FGS (+350 · scored both WC games · opened vs Morocco · Brazil open first · $10→$45) +350 💎 #2 — Endrick FGS (+500 · Real Madrid bench · impact sub ~60' · $10→$60) +500 💎 #3 — Cunha FGS (+550 · brace vs Haiti · confirmed ST · $10→$65) +550 💎 #4 — McTominay FGS (+1600 · Scotland's only FGS hope · 5 intl goals · $10→$170) +1600 🚨 Raphinha — DO NOT BET · OUT (hamstring) · stale board data · do not place ❌ OUT

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Group C · Scotland vs Brazil · 6:00 PM ET · Hard Rock Stadium Miami Bet First Goalscorer — Scotland vs Brazil Vinícius +350 · Endrick +500 · Cunha +550 · Paquetá +700 · McTominay +1600 · 🚨 Raphinha OUT

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · FGS board from Gambling911 cross-book proxied to FD equivalent · Vinícius anytime +135 confirmed FOX Sports FD · 🚨 Raphinha OUT (hamstring) confirmed — do NOT bet at any price · ✅ Neymar bench available · Brazil -340 / Draw +460 / Scotland +900 FD · Over 2.5 -130 CBS Martin Green FD · Check FD live board for exact current prices · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly