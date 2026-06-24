Scotland vs Brazil Prediction: Who Will Score the First Goal in World Cup Match Tonight?

Scotland vs Brazil First Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 Group C | FanDuel
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FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group C · Matchday 3 · First Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
Scotland vs Brazil: First Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets
Vinícius +350 · Endrick +500 · Cunha +550 · Rayan +600 · Paquetá +700 · McTominay +1600 · ❌ Raphinha OUT — DO NOT BET
Wednesday June 24, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
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Scotland ML
+900
Top FGS Pick
Vinícius +350
No Goalscorer
+1300
🇧🇷
Brazil ML
-340
🚨 CRITICAL — DO NOT BET RAPHINHA AT ANY PRICE · HE IS INJURED AND WILL NOT PLAY
Raphinha is OUT with a confirmed hamstring injury and will not play vs Scotland. Some FGS boards still list him at +1700. Any line on Raphinha is dead money. Do not bet him at any price.
⭐ Vinícius +350 (scored both WC games · opened vs Morocco · Brazil open first · $10→$45)💎 Endrick +500 · Cunha +550 (brace vs Haiti) · value below Vinícius🏴 McTominay +1600 · Scotland's only FGS hope · $10→$170
🥇 First Goalscorer vs Anytime — Understanding the Premium
First goalscorer odds are typically 2.5–3× the anytime price for the same player — you need them to score and score first. Vinícius is +135 anytime and +350 FGS — exactly 2.6× the premium, right on the market average. Brazil have opened the scoring in 4 of their last 5 matches. Vinícius has scored in both WC games. When he scores, he tends to score early — including opening the scoring against Morocco. At +350 FGS, the value structure is clean: the FGS premium is fairly priced and offers real payout upside ($10→$45). The Raphinha warning applies to the whole board: do not bet any line on Raphinha at any price — he is OUT.
⭐ Primary Pick: Vinícius Júnior +350
⭐ FGS +350 · ANYTIME +135 · SCORED BOTH WC GAMES · OPENED vs MOROCCO · BRAZIL OPEN FIRST
Vinícius Júnior · LW · Real Madrid
FGS +350 · anytime +135 FOX FD confirmed · opened scoring vs Morocco · $10→$45
First Goal FD
+350
$10→$45
Vinícius scored against Morocco (opening the scoring in the 1-1 draw) and against Haiti (3-0 win). Brazil have opened the scoring in 4 of their last 5 matches. CBS Sports: "Vinicius Jr. will be far and away the best player on the pitch and should carry the key to unlocking the match." FOX Sports (anytime FD confirmed +135). Dimers model: Vinícius has 37.5% probability of scoring anytime — the highest of any player. At +350 FGS, the premium is fair and the payout is $45 on $10.Why early? Vinícius plays on Brazil's left flank — the first channel Scotland's forward pressing forces open. He scored in the opening phase vs Morocco and his direct running at Patterson/Hendry creates the earliest high-danger situations of any player. CBS Green: "Vinícius Júnior has been on fire at this tournament." Brazil's calculated game plan — they only need a draw — means Vinícius gets free transition space early before Scotland settle. $10 at +350 returns $45.
Vinícius +350 FGS is the primary pick. Scored in both WC games. Brazil open the scoring consistently. $10 at +350 returns $45.
💎 FGS +500 · ANYTIME ~+165 · 18YR REAL MADRID PRODIGY · BENCH IMPACT ~60' · $10→$60
Endrick · FW · Real Madrid · Bench
FGS +500 · bench · enters ~60' · Real Madrid prodigy · pace and finishing · $10→$60
First Goal FD
+500
Endrick at +500 FGS accounts for his bench entry ~60'. If Brazil score their first goal in the second half — roughly 50% probability — Endrick entering before the goal is live. Real Madrid quality, pace, and finishing instinct against a tiring Scotland defence. $10 at +500 returns $60.
💎 FGS +550 · BRACE vs HAITI · CONFIRMED ST · MAN UTD · ROTOWIRE EXPLICIT ANYTIME PICK
Matheus Cunha · ST · Manchester United
FGS +550 · brace vs Haiti · confirmed ST · 30.7% anytime probability (Dimers) · $10→$65
First Goal FD
+550
RotoWire explicit anytime pick. Racing Post: "Matheus Cunha bagged a brace in his first start and his combinations with Vinicius Junior were key." Dimers: 30.7% anytime scoring probability, second only to Vinícius. If Brazil's first goal comes from a central strike rather than Vinícius's left channel, Cunha converts it. $10 at +550 returns $65.
💎 FGS +700 · NO.10 · MAN CITY · NEW PK TAKER (RAPHINHA OUT) · PENALTY ROUTE · $10→$80
Lucas Paquetá · AM/No.10 · Manchester City
FGS +700 · confirmed no.10 · PK taker now Raphinha out · $10→$80
First Goal FD
+700
Paquetá is Brazil's new primary PK taker with Raphinha out. If Brazil win a first-half penalty — Scotland's committed defending vs Vinícius and Cunha in the box makes this live — Paquetá opens the scoring from the spot. At +700 ($10→$80), this is the penalty-route FGS spec.
Scotland MUST attack — they need a result. McTominay operates free behind Adams with 5 recent international goals. RotoWire: "Scotland's best hope of imposing themselves is McTominay's runs from midfield and his threat in the box." If Scotland score the opening goal, he is the most likely vehicle. At +1600 ($10→$170), this is the Scotland speculative FGS bet. Small stake recommended.
📋 Full First Goalscorer Board — FanDuel Sportsbook
Player · Team · Role
FGS FD
Anytime
⭐ Vinícius Júnior · BRA LW · +350 · SCORED BOTH WC GAMES · OPENED vs MOROCCO · PRIMARY
$10→$45 · anytime +135 FOX FD · 37.5% scoring probability (Dimers)
+350
+135
💎 Endrick · BRA FW (bench) · +500 · 18YR REAL MADRID · IMPACT SUB ~60' · VALUE
$10→$60 · bench · pace and finishing
+500
~+165
💎 Cunha · BRA ST · +550 · BRACE vs HAITI · CONFIRMED ST · ROTOWIRE PICK
💎 Paquetá · BRA AM · +700 · MAN CITY · NO.10 · PK TAKER WITH RAPHINHA OUT
$10→$80 · PK route · confirmed AM/no.10
+700
~+220
Guimarães · BRA DM · +1100 · NEWCASTLE · DM · SET PIECE LATE GOAL
$10→$120 · DM · 1 WC corner
+1100
~+380
No Goalscorer · +1300 · 0-0 DRAW SCENARIO · SCOTLAND HOLD BRAZIL
$10→$140 · valid if match stays goalless
+1300
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Casemiro · BRA DM · +1300 · MAN UTD · DM · AERIAL CORNER THREAT
$10→$140 · DM
+1300
~+440
💎 McTominay · SCO CM · +1600 · 5 RECENT INTL GOALS · FREE ROLE · SCOTLAND'S #1 FGS
$10→$170 · Scotland primary scorer · free role behind Adams
+1600
~+550
Adams · SCO ST · +1700 · CONFIRMED ST · SOUTHAMPTON
$10→$180 · confirmed Scotland ST
+1700
~+600
McGinn · SCO RW · +2200 · VILLA · SCORED vs HAITI · SET PIECES
$10→$230 · 3 WC corners
+2200
~+850
🚨 RAPHINHA — DO NOT BET · OUT HAMSTRING · WILL NOT PLAY · LISTED AT +1700 — STALE DATA
Confirmed OUT. Do not bet at any price.
❌ OUT
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Full FGS board from Gambling911 cross-book (June 24) proxied to FD equivalent · Vinícius anytime +135 confirmed FOX Sports FD · 🚨 Raphinha OUT confirmed — do not bet · Check FD live board for exact current prices · Must be 21+
📋 FGS Best Bets Ranked · Scotland vs Brazil · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
⭐ #1 — Vinícius FGS (+350 · scored both WC games · opened vs Morocco · Brazil open first · $10→$45)
+350
💎 #2 — Endrick FGS (+500 · Real Madrid bench · impact sub ~60' · $10→$60)
+500
💎 #3 — Cunha FGS (+550 · brace vs Haiti · confirmed ST · $10→$65)
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · FGS board from Gambling911 cross-book proxied to FD equivalent · Vinícius anytime +135 confirmed FOX Sports FD · 🚨 Raphinha OUT (hamstring) confirmed — do NOT bet at any price · ✅ Neymar bench available · Brazil -340 / Draw +460 / Scotland +900 FD · Over 2.5 -130 CBS Martin Green FD · Check FD live board for exact current prices · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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