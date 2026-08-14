Buccaneers vs Jets Prediction, Picks, Prop Bets, Odds & Best Bets Today 8/14/26
NFL Betting Picks in Summary
- Jets -6.5
- Geno Smith 20+ Passing Yards
- Garrett Wilson 10+ Receiving Yards
Tampa Bay and New York open their preseasons Friday night at MetLife Stadium, and the quarterback situations on either side couldn't look more different heading in.
All NFL preseason odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds and may change after this article is published.
Depth Chart Notes
Tampa Bay: Baker Mayfield is confirmed out for the opener. Jake Browning was set to start in his place but injured his back during Tuesday's joint practice with the Jets, leaving his status genuinely uncertain and opening the door for rookie Jalon Daniels to see significant early snaps.
New York: The Jets are expected to play a good chunk of their starters, with Geno Smith getting his first extended look under center for his new team. Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall headline a receiving corps that should see real run behind him.
NFL Predictions and Picks for Preseason Week 1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets (Fri, 7 p.m. ET)
Jets -6.5 (-110)
Spread
Mayfield is confirmed out, and now Browning's own status is in real doubt after his back injury this week, which could push rookie Jalon Daniels into significant early snaps for Tampa Bay. New York, meanwhile, is expected to play a real chunk of its starters behind Geno Smith. That's a genuine talent and experience gap at the sport's most important position.
Geno Smith 20+ Passing Yards (+104)
Passing Yards
Smith is getting his first real look with his new team, and a plus-money price on clearing 20 yards is fair value for a veteran of his experience against a Tampa Bay defense breaking in its own new faces.
Garrett Wilson 10+ Receiving Yards (+136)
Receiving Yards
Wilson is New York's clear top target, and with Smith looking to build early rhythm, a single 10-yard catch is a reasonable ask even in a limited workload.
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