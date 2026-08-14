Falcons vs Broncos Prediction: Tua Tagovailoa NFL Preseason Odds & Best Bets

NFL Betting Picks in Summary

Falcons +3.5

Tua Tagovailoa 20+ Passing Yards

Jarrett Stidham 10+ Passing Yards

Denver and Atlanta open their preseasons Friday night with a genuinely interesting quarterback subplot at the center of it: Tua Tagovailoa, cut loose by Miami this offseason, now leads the Falcons offense in place of an injured Michael Penix Jr.

All NFL preseason odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds and may change after this article is published.

Depth Chart Notes

Denver: Bo Nix is expected to see limited action or sit entirely, as is typical for a starting quarterback in Week 1 of the preseason. That hands real, extended playing time to Jarrett Stidham, a capable veteran arm rather than a total afterthought.

Atlanta: Michael Penix Jr. is still working back from ACL surgery and could be weeks away from being cleared for full contact. Tua Tagovailoa gets the start in his place and is confirmed for real drop-backs tonight, not just a token series.

NFL Predictions and Picks for Preseason Week 1

Denver Broncos at Atlanta Falcons (Fri, 7 p.m. ET)

Spread Atlanta Falcons Aug 14 7:00pm ET More odds in Sportsbook

Tua brings a real starter's résumé to a night where Denver's own offense will be run by its backup. That experience gap at the position most likely to determine early scoring is enough to like the points here, even with Atlanta as the more lopsided underdog on the board.

Passing Yards Tua Tagovailoa Aug 14 7:00pm ET More odds in Sportsbook

A plus-money price on a proven starter clearing 20 yards is genuine value. Tua doesn't need more than a couple of clean drop-backs to get there, and he should have every opportunity to get them tonight.

Passing Yards Jarrett Stidham Aug 14 7:00pm ET More odds in Sportsbook

With Nix expected to sit or play only briefly, Stidham is effectively Denver's guy for the night. He's a capable veteran arm in his own right, and a low double-digit yardage floor should be well within reach across whatever workload he gets.