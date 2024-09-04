Saquon Barkley Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Packers

Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles will face the Green Bay Packers -- whose run defense was ranked 28th in the league last season (128.3 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Barkley worth considering for his upcoming game against the Packers? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Barkley vs. Packers Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers Game Day: September 6, 2024

September 6, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.07

13.07 Projected Rushing Yards: 71.98

71.98 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.54

0.54 Projected Receiving Yards: 19.09

19.09 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Barkley 2023 Fantasy Performance

Barkley picked up 182.2 fantasy points (13.0 per game), 13th at his position and 42nd in the NFL.

In his best performance last year, Barkley finished with 26.0 fantasy points -- 14 carries, 83 yards; 4 receptions, 57 yards, 2 TDs. That was in Week 11 against the Washington Commanders.

In his second-best performance last year -- Week 18 against the Philadelphia Eagles -- Barkley picked up 21.7 fantasy points. His stat line: 18 carries, 46 yards, 2 TDs; 2 receptions, 51 yards.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints -- Barkley accumulated 3.7 fantasy points. His stat line was: 9 carries, 14 yards; 2 receptions, 23 yards.

Barkley collected 5.2 fantasy points -- 12 carries, 46 yards -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was in Week 12 versus the New England Patriots.

Packers Defensive Performance

Against Green Bay last season, three players posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Packers allowed 14 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Against Green Bay last season, five players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Packers last year, one player threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Against Green Bay last season, three players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Packers last season, 20 players hauled in a TD pass.

Against Green Bay last year, one player caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run D, the Packers allowed four players to put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Green Bay last season, 12 players rushed for at least one TD.

In the running game, the Packers allowed two players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

