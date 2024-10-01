Sanderson Farms Championship: Best Bets, Course Info, and Key Stats

October is full of PGA Tour events, starting this week with the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi.

Only one golfer in the field -- Nick Dunlap (34th) -- is inside the top-50 in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR), but there are plenty of familiar names in the field for golf fans, including Rickie Fowler and Presidents Cupper Mackenzie Hughes.

Here's all you need to know for this week -- plus some of my favorite betting targets.

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Sanderson Farms Championship Event Info

CC of Jackson Course Info

Data from GCSAA, PGA Tour, and data golf's course table unless otherwise noted.

Par : 72

: 72 Distance : 7,461 yards (long)

: 7,461 yards (long) Average Fairway Width : 29.0 yards (narrow)

: 29.0 yards (narrow) Average Green Size : 6,200 square feet (average)

: 6,200 square feet (average) Green Type : Bermuda

: Bermuda Stimpmeter : N/A

: N/A Recent Winning Scores : -18, -17, -22, -19, -18

: -18, -17, -22, -19, -18 Recent Cut Lines: -5, -2, -5, -3, -3

CC of Jackson Course Key Stats

Distance and putting have been key components to success at the CC of Jackson in the past -- but aren't complete musts. Low winning scores and cut lines mean birdies need to be prioritized, as well.

Sanderson Farms Championship Best Bets

These picks stand out relative to their FanDuel Sportsbook golf betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats cited below originate at datagolf and reference ranks relative to the field over the past 50 rounds unless otherwise noted.

Keith Mitchell

Odds to Win Sanderson Farms Championship (+2200)

To Finish Top 10 (+260)

Keith Mitchell's form at the CC of Jackson isn't great (four missed cuts in four tries with awful putting in each of them). However, his form now is very noteworthy compared to a field like this one.

He's the best ball-striker in the field over the last six months (+1.08 and one of four names averaging at least +0.75 strokes per round from ball-striking after field-strength adjustments) and fifth in distance gained. That's exactly what we're seeking at a course like this.

As for the putting, that's where the questions come into play. But even with -0.37 strokes gained: putting per round in this span, his total strokes gained average ranks him fifth in the field.

Patrick Fishburn

Odds to Win Sanderson Farms Championship (+3500)

To Finish Top 10 (+360)

To Finish Top 20 (+170)

Patrick Fishburn is entering with some great finishes -- supported by great underlying data. Fishburn -- since mid-July -- has finished 15th at the ISCO Championship, 3rd at the Barracuda Championship, T6 at the 3M Open, cut at the Wyndham Championship, and 3rd at the Procore Championship.

Over the last six months, Fishburn is 3rd in strokes gained: off the tee (17th in distance) and 18th in putting. More recently, he's 1st off the tee and 12th in putting while sitting 38th in approach over the last three months. The approach numbers can spike (or be cold).

A streaky profile like that is very justifiable in a wide-open field such as this one.

Matt McCarty

Odds to Win Sanderson Farms Championship (+5000)

To Finish Top 10 (+450)

To Finish Top 20 (+210)

Matt McCarty ended the Korn Ferry Tour season super hot and earned a three-win promotion by winning three times between July 21st and August 25th (three wins in six events). His other finishes since that first win at the Price Cutter Charity Championship in mid-July were a T26, T2, win, T9, win, T35, and T5.

McCarty doesn't stand out in terms of distance, but a great all-around profile can still work. McCarty ranked second in putting average on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2024 and a viable 40th in greens in regulation.

DataGolf has him ranked 5th in total strokes gained over the last three months and 14th over the last six months.

Mac Meissner

Odds to Win Sanderson Farms Championship (+5000)

To Finish Top 10 (+450)

To Finish Top 20 (+220)

Mac Meissner gained strokes on approach play in seven straight PGA Tour events since the U.S. Open, and he has already nabbed 10 top-26 results on the PGA Tour.

Meissner also has a lot of missed cuts, yes, but those were largely in tougher fields that he's entered.

He ranks sixth in the field in strokes gained: tee to green over his last 50 rounds. None of those ahead of him in strokes gained: T2G rank better than 87th in putting in that span. Meissner is 45th.

The 25-year-old has a lot of room to grow and shouldn't be ignored in a field full of other young upstarts based on the fact that he's already shown potential at the PGA Tour level.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.