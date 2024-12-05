San Jose State vs South Florida Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Hawai'i Bowl 2024

NCAA football action on Tuesday includes the San Jose State Spartans taking on the South Florida Bulls.

NCAA football odds and spreads

San Jose State vs South Florida Odds & Spread

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available

Moneyline: San Jose State: (-137) | South Florida: (+114)

San Jose State: (-137) | South Florida: (+114) Spread: San Jose State: -2.5 (-114) | South Florida: +2.5 (-106)

San Jose State: -2.5 (-114) | South Florida: +2.5 (-106) Total: 62.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

San Jose State vs South Florida Betting Trends

San Jose State is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.

As 2.5-point favorites or more, San Jose State is 3-2 against the spread.

San Jose State has played 12 games this year, and five of them have hit the over.

South Florida is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.

As a 2.5-point underdog or greater, South Florida has one win ATS (1-4) this season.

South Florida has played 11 games this season, and seven of them have hit the over.

San Jose State vs South Florida Point Spread

South Florida is listed as an underdog by 2.5 points (-106 odds), and San Jose State, the favorite, is -114 to cover.

San Jose State vs South Florida Over/Under

San Jose State versus South Florida, on Dec. 24, has an over/under of 62.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

San Jose State vs South Florida Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for San Jose State vs. South Florida reveal San Jose State as the favorite (-137) and South Florida as the underdog (+114).

San Jose State vs. South Florida Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games San Jose State 27.5 71 26.4 79 54.4 12 South Florida 31.4 41 29 97 63.9 12

San Jose State vs. South Florida Game Info

Game day: Tuesday, December 24, 2024

Tuesday, December 24, 2024 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Stadium: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Check out even more in-depth San Jose State vs. South Florida analysis