San Jose State vs South Florida Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Hawai'i Bowl 2024
NCAA football action on Tuesday includes the San Jose State Spartans taking on the South Florida Bulls.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.
San Jose State vs South Florida Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: San Jose State: (-137) | South Florida: (+114)
- Spread: San Jose State: -2.5 (-114) | South Florida: +2.5 (-106)
- Total: 62.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
San Jose State vs South Florida Betting Trends
- San Jose State is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.
- As 2.5-point favorites or more, San Jose State is 3-2 against the spread.
- San Jose State has played 12 games this year, and five of them have hit the over.
- South Florida is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.
- As a 2.5-point underdog or greater, South Florida has one win ATS (1-4) this season.
- South Florida has played 11 games this season, and seven of them have hit the over.
San Jose State vs South Florida Point Spread
South Florida is listed as an underdog by 2.5 points (-106 odds), and San Jose State, the favorite, is -114 to cover.
San Jose State vs South Florida Over/Under
San Jose State versus South Florida, on Dec. 24, has an over/under of 62.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
San Jose State vs South Florida Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for San Jose State vs. South Florida reveal San Jose State as the favorite (-137) and South Florida as the underdog (+114).
San Jose State vs. South Florida Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|San Jose State
|27.5
|71
|26.4
|79
|54.4
|12
|South Florida
|31.4
|41
|29
|97
|63.9
|12
San Jose State vs. South Florida Game Info
- Game day: Tuesday, December 24, 2024
- Game time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Stadium: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
