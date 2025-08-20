2025 San Jose State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

A look at the San Jose State Spartans' upcoming 2025 schedule reveals a notable matchup against Texas on Sept. 6. Below, you can check out the rest of the Spartans' college football schedule for the upcoming season.

San Jose State 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Central Michigan Aug. 29 - Spartans (-11.5) 51.5 2 @ Texas Sept. 6 - - - 4 Idaho Sept. 20 - - - 5 @ Stanford Sept. 27 - - - 6 New Mexico Oct. 3 - - - 7 @ Wyoming Oct. 11 - - - 8 @ Utah State Oct. 17 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Jose State 2025 Schedule Insights

The Spartans have two teams who played in a bowl game last year on their schedule in 2025.

In 2025, San Jose State's schedule will see three games against teams which finished with winning records a year ago, including two games against teams that had nine or more wins and four games against squads with three or fewer wins in 2024.

San Jose State Betting Insights (2024)

San Jose State went 6-7-0 ATS last season.

A total of six of the Spartans' games last season hit the over.

San Jose State went 5-1 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 83.3% of those games).

See even more analysis about San Jose State on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the San Jose State Spartans on FanDuel today!