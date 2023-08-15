2023 San Jose State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:05 AM

In 2023, the San Jose State Spartans have put up a record of 1-5. For a peek at the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

San Jose State 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 0 @ USC August 26 L 56-28 Trojans (-30.5) 65.5 1 Oregon State September 3 L 42-17 Beavers (-14.5) 55.5 2 Cal Poly September 9 W 59-3 - - 3 @ Toledo September 16 L 21-17 Rockets (-8.5) 56.5 4 Air Force September 22 L 45-20 Falcons (-6.5) 45.5 6 @ Boise State October 7 L 35-27 Broncos (-9.5) 57.5 7 @ New Mexico October 14 - Spartans (-7.5) 57.5 View Full Table

San Jose State Last Game

The Spartans, in their most recent game, were defeated by the Boise State Broncos 35-27. Chevan Cordeiro threw for 325 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception on 23-of-38 passing (60.5%) for the Spartans in that game versus the Broncos. He also tacked on nine carries for 29 yards and one rushing touchdown. In the ground game, Kairee Robinson took 12 carries for 61 yards (5.1 yards per carry) and one touchdown, while adding three receptions for 73 yards in the passing game. Nick Nash accumulated four catches for 99 yards (24.8 per catch) against the Broncos.

San Jose State Betting Insights

This is the first time this season San Jose State is playing as the moneyline favorite.

