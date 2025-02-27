San Francisco 49ers Odds to Win 2026 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 1:32 p.m.

Currently, the San Francisco 49ers carry +1200 odds to win the Super Bowl.

49ers Postseason Odds

Odds to win the Super Bowl: +1200 (Bet $100 to win $1,200)

49ers Stats Insights (2024)

The 49ers ranked eighth in total defense last year (317.4 yards allowed per game), but they excelled on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 376.3 total yards per game.

On offense, the 49ers ranked 13th in the NFL with 22.9 points per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 27th in points allowed (25.6 points allowed per contest).

San Francisco was a difficult matchup for opposing teams in the passing game last season, as it ranked top-five in both passing offense (fourth-best with 249.1 passing yards per game) and passing defense (fifth-best with 192.8 passing yards allowed per game).

The 49ers averaged 127.2 rushing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked them 12th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they ranked 18th, allowing 124.6 rushing yards per game.

San Francisco averaged a 42.6% third-down percentage on offense last year (ninth in NFL), and it gave up a 43.1% third-down percentage (24th) on the other side of the ball.

The 49ers surged on both sides of the ball in terms of yards per play last season, ranking second-best in yards per play on offense (6.2) and fifth-best in yards per play allowed on defense (5.2).

With 17 forced turnovers (20th in NFL) against 27 turnovers committed (27th in NFL) last season, San Francisco's -10 turnover margin ranked 27th in the league.

