San Diego State vs Northern Illinois Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025
On Saturday in college football, the San Diego State Aztecs are up against the Northern Illinois Huskies.
San Diego State vs Northern Illinois Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: San Diego State: (-132) | Northern Illinois: (+110)
- Spread: San Diego State: -2.5 (-110) | Northern Illinois: +2.5 (-110)
- Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
San Diego State vs Northern Illinois Betting Trends
- San Diego State has two wins against the spread this year.
- San Diego State has covered every time (1-0) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- San Diego State has had one game (of three) hit the over this season.
- Northern Illinois has one win against the spread this season.
- As a 2.5-point underdog or more, Northern Illinois has one win ATS (1-1) this season.
- No Northern Illinois game has hit the over this year.
San Diego State vs Northern Illinois Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Huskies win (51.2%)
San Diego State vs Northern Illinois Point Spread
San Diego State is favored by 2.5 points over Northern Illinois. San Diego State is -110 to cover the spread, with Northern Illinois being -110.
San Diego State vs Northern Illinois Over/Under
A combined point total of 43.5 has been set for San Diego State-Northern Illinois on Sept. 27, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.
San Diego State vs Northern Illinois Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for San Diego State vs. Northern Illinois reveal San Diego State as the favorite (-132) and Northern Illinois as the underdog (+110).
San Diego State vs. Northern Illinois Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|San Diego State
|29.7
|95
|12.0
|10
|49.5
|3
|Northern Illinois
|12.7
|136
|25.0
|51
|47.5
|3
San Diego State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Location: DeKalb, Illinois
- Stadium: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium
