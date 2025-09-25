San Diego State vs Northern Illinois Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

On Saturday in college football, the San Diego State Aztecs are up against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

San Diego State vs Northern Illinois Odds & Spread

Moneyline: San Diego State: (-132) | Northern Illinois: (+110)

San Diego State: (-132) | Northern Illinois: (+110) Spread: San Diego State: -2.5 (-110) | Northern Illinois: +2.5 (-110)

San Diego State: -2.5 (-110) | Northern Illinois: +2.5 (-110) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

San Diego State vs Northern Illinois Betting Trends

San Diego State has two wins against the spread this year.

San Diego State has covered every time (1-0) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.

San Diego State has had one game (of three) hit the over this season.

Northern Illinois has one win against the spread this season.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more, Northern Illinois has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

No Northern Illinois game has hit the over this year.

San Diego State vs Northern Illinois Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Huskies win (51.2%)

San Diego State vs Northern Illinois Point Spread

San Diego State is favored by 2.5 points over Northern Illinois. San Diego State is -110 to cover the spread, with Northern Illinois being -110.

San Diego State vs Northern Illinois Over/Under

A combined point total of 43.5 has been set for San Diego State-Northern Illinois on Sept. 27, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

San Diego State vs Northern Illinois Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for San Diego State vs. Northern Illinois reveal San Diego State as the favorite (-132) and Northern Illinois as the underdog (+110).

San Diego State vs. Northern Illinois Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games San Diego State 29.7 95 12.0 10 49.5 3 Northern Illinois 12.7 136 25.0 51 47.5 3

San Diego State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: DeKalb, Illinois

DeKalb, Illinois Stadium: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

