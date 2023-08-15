FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 San Diego State Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
2023 San Diego State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

The San Diego State Aztecs own a record of 2-4 in 2023. For the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

San Diego State 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
0OhioAugust 26W 20-13Aztecs (-2.5)48.5
1Idaho StateSeptember 2W 36-28--
2UCLASeptember 9L 35-10Bruins (-13.5)49.5
3@ Oregon StateSeptember 16L 26-9Beavers (-24.5)48.5
4Boise StateSeptember 22L 34-31Broncos (-5.5)46.5
5@ Air ForceSeptember 30L 49-10Falcons (-10.5)42.5
7@ HawaiiOctober 14-Aztecs (-6)52.5
San Diego State Last Game

The Aztecs lost to the Air Force Falcons 49-10 in their last game. Jalen Mayden threw for 122 yards, with one touchdown and one interception on 13-of-24 passing (54.2%) for the Aztecs in that game versus the Falcons. Kenan Christon toted the rock 14 times for 58 yards (4.1 yards per carry). He added two receptions for 18 yards. Mark Redman grabbed two balls for 27 yards (averaging 13.5 per catch) against the Falcons.

San Diego State Betting Insights

  • The Aztecs have been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

