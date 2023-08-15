2023 San Diego State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

The San Diego State Aztecs own a record of 2-4 in 2023. For the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

San Diego State 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 0 Ohio August 26 W 20-13 Aztecs (-2.5) 48.5 1 Idaho State September 2 W 36-28 - - 2 UCLA September 9 L 35-10 Bruins (-13.5) 49.5 3 @ Oregon State September 16 L 26-9 Beavers (-24.5) 48.5 4 Boise State September 22 L 34-31 Broncos (-5.5) 46.5 5 @ Air Force September 30 L 49-10 Falcons (-10.5) 42.5 7 @ Hawaii October 14 - Aztecs (-6) 52.5 View Full Table

San Diego State Last Game

The Aztecs lost to the Air Force Falcons 49-10 in their last game. Jalen Mayden threw for 122 yards, with one touchdown and one interception on 13-of-24 passing (54.2%) for the Aztecs in that game versus the Falcons. Kenan Christon toted the rock 14 times for 58 yards (4.1 yards per carry). He added two receptions for 18 yards. Mark Redman grabbed two balls for 27 yards (averaging 13.5 per catch) against the Falcons.

San Diego State Betting Insights

San Diego State has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

