Sam Houston vs Kennesaw State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for CUSA Tournament

The No. 2 seed Sam Houston Bearkats (22-10, 13-7 CUSA) and the No. 6 seed Kennesaw State Owls (19-13, 10-10 CUSA) face off in CUSA tournament Friday at Von Braun Center, tipping off at 3 p.m. ET.

Sam Houston vs. Kennesaw State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 13, 2026

Game time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Location: Huntsville, Alabama

Arena: Von Braun Center

Sam Houston vs. Kennesaw State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sam Houston win (58.7%)

Before placing a bet on Friday's Sam Houston-Kennesaw State spread (Sam Houston -4.5) or total (162.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Sam Houston vs. Kennesaw State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Sam Houston has put together a 20-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Kennesaw State has covered 14 times in 29 matchups with a spread this season.

As a 4.5-point favorite or more in 2025-26, Sam Houston is 5-4 against the spread compared to the 2-3 ATS record Kennesaw State racks up as a 4.5-point underdog.

The Bearkats have done a better job covering the spread in road games (10-5-0) than they have at home (7-4-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Owls have a better winning percentage at home (.462, 6-7-0 record) than on the road (.417, 5-7-0).

Against the spread, in conference games, Sam Houston is 12-9-0 this season.

Kennesaw State has eight wins against the spread in 21 CUSA games this season.

Sam Houston vs. Kennesaw State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Sam Houston has been the moneyline favorite in 16 games this season and has come away with the win 14 times (87.5%) in those contests.

This season, the Bearkats have come away with a win 10 times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -184 or better on the moneyline.

Kennesaw State has compiled a 5-6 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.5% of those games).

The Owls have a 1-4 record (winning just 20% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +152 or longer.

Sam Houston has an implied victory probability of 64.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Sam Houston vs. Kennesaw State Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, Sam Houston was 136th in the nation offensively (75.3 points scored per game) and 294th on defense (76.0 points allowed).

Last year, Sam Houston was 184th in the nation in rebounds (31.8 per game) and 182nd in rebounds conceded (31.2).

With 12.9 assists per game last year, Sam Houston was 227th in the country.

In terms of turnovers, Sam Houston was 267th in the country in committing them (12.1 per game) last year. It was 140th in forcing them (11.7 per game).

Kennesaw State scored 76.5 points per game (104th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while surrendering 73.2 points per contest (213th-ranked).

Kennesaw State ranked 11th-best in the nation by averaging 36.5 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranked 104th in college basketball (30.1 allowed per contest).

Last year Kennesaw State ranked 203rd in college basketball in assists, putting up 13.3 per game.

Last season Kennesaw State committed 13.0 turnovers per game (327th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 10.6 turnovers per contest (240th-ranked).

