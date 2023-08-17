2023 Sam Houston Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

The Sam Houston Bearkats have a record of 0-6 in 2023. For the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

Sam Houston 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ BYU September 2 L 14-0 - - 2 Air Force September 9 L 13-3 - - 4 @ Houston September 23 L 38-7 - - 5 Jacksonville State September 28 L 35-28 - - 6 @ Liberty October 5 L 21-16 - - 7 @ New Mexico State October 11 L 27-13 - - 8 Florida International October 18 - - - View Full Table

Sam Houston Last Game

The Bearkats, in their last outing, were defeated by the New Mexico State Aggies 27-13. Against the Aggies, Keegan Shoemaker led the Bearkats with 285 yards on 32-of-48 passing (66.7%) for two TDs and no interceptions. He also carried the ball seven times for 42 yards. In the ground game, Adrian Murdaugh took five carries for 27 yards (5.4 yards per carry), while adding two receptions for 10 yards in the passing game. Malik Phillips reeled in 10 balls for 118 yards (averaging 11.8 per catch) against the Aggies.

Sam Houston Betting Insights (2022)

Sam Houston was victorious in just one game against the spread last season.

Last season, just one Bearkats game hit the over.

Sam Houston finished 1-3 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 25% of those games).

