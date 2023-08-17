FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 Sam Houston Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

The Sam Houston Bearkats have a record of 0-6 in 2023. For the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

Sam Houston 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1@ BYUSeptember 2L 14-0--
2Air ForceSeptember 9L 13-3--
4@ HoustonSeptember 23L 38-7--
5Jacksonville StateSeptember 28L 35-28--
6@ LibertyOctober 5L 21-16--
7@ New Mexico StateOctober 11L 27-13--
8Florida InternationalOctober 18---
View Full Table

Sam Houston Last Game

The Bearkats, in their last outing, were defeated by the New Mexico State Aggies 27-13. Against the Aggies, Keegan Shoemaker led the Bearkats with 285 yards on 32-of-48 passing (66.7%) for two TDs and no interceptions. He also carried the ball seven times for 42 yards. In the ground game, Adrian Murdaugh took five carries for 27 yards (5.4 yards per carry), while adding two receptions for 10 yards in the passing game. Malik Phillips reeled in 10 balls for 118 yards (averaging 11.8 per catch) against the Aggies.

Sam Houston Betting Insights (2022)

  • Sam Houston was victorious in just one game against the spread last season.
  • Last season, just one Bearkats game hit the over.
  • Sam Houston finished 1-3 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 25% of those games).

