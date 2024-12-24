Sam Darnold Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Packers

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold will be up against the eighth-ranked passing defense of the Green Bay Packers (209.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

With Darnold's next game versus the Packers, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Darnold vs. Packers Game Info

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 18.6

18.6 Projected Passing Yards: 270.62

270.62 Projected Passing TDs: 1.91

1.91 Projected Rushing Yards: 16.19

16.19 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.18

Projections provided by numberFire

Darnold Fantasy Performance

With 275.4 fantasy points in 2024 (18.4 per game), Darnold is the eighth-ranked fantasy player at his position and ninth overall.

During his last three games, Darnold has accumulated 824 passing yards (68-of-103) for nine passing TDs with one pick, leading to 68.7 fantasy points (22.9 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 18 yards rushing on nine carries.

Darnold has piled up 1,389 passing yards (111-of-168) with 13 TDs and one pick in his last five games, leading to 109.4 fantasy points (21.9 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 39 yards rushing on 15 carries.

The peak of Darnold's season as a fantasy producer came against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14, as he posted 34.6 fantasy points by passing for 347 yards and five passing touchdowns with zero picks. As a runner, he contributed seven rushing yards on four carries (1.8 YPC) .

From a fantasy standpoint, Sam Darnold had his worst game of the season in Week 5 against the New York Jets, when he tallied 4.3 fantasy points -- 14-of-31 (45.2%), 179 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has allowed two players to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Packers have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Green Bay has given up at least two passing TDs to six opposing QBs this year.

The Packers have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing QBs this season.

Green Bay has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to two players this season.

The Packers have given up a touchdown reception by 18 players this year.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Green Bay this year.

Four players have recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Packers this year.

Green Bay has allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

A total of Two players have run for more than one touchdown against the Packers this year.

