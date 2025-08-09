Sam Darnold 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Sam Darnold picked up 307.8 fantasy points last year, ninth among all NFL quarterbacks. The Seattle Seahawks QB is currently the 27th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.
Sam Darnold Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Darnold's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|307.8
|12
|9
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|242.0
|23
|22
Sam Darnold 2024 Game-by-Game
Darnold accumulated 34.6 fantasy points -- 22-of-28 (78.6%), 347 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs -- in Week 14 versus the Atlanta Falcons, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|14.6
|19-for-24
|208
|2
|1
|0
|Week 2
|49ers
|19.9
|17-for-26
|268
|2
|1
|0
|Week 3
|Texans
|23.2
|17-for-28
|181
|4
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Packers
|20.5
|20-for-28
|275
|3
|1
|0
|Week 5
|Jets
|4.3
|14-for-31
|179
|0
|1
|0
|Week 7
|Lions
|16.3
|22-for-27
|259
|1
|1
|0
|Week 8
|@Rams
|18.2
|18-for-25
|240
|2
|0
|0
Sam Darnold and the Seahawks Receiving Corps
Darnold had a stellar stat line last year of 4,319 passing yards with a 66.2% completion rate (361-of-545), 35 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and an average of 254.1 yards per game. Here's a glance at how a few of Darnold's potential targets for the upcoming season performed in 2024:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|137
|100
|1130
|6
|13
|Cooper Kupp
|100
|67
|710
|6
|10
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|44
|19
|411
|4
|2
