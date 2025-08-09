Sam Darnold 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Sam Darnold picked up 307.8 fantasy points last year, ninth among all NFL quarterbacks. The Seattle Seahawks QB is currently the 27th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

Sam Darnold Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Darnold's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 307.8 12 9 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 242.0 23 22

Sam Darnold 2024 Game-by-Game

Darnold accumulated 34.6 fantasy points -- 22-of-28 (78.6%), 347 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs -- in Week 14 versus the Atlanta Falcons, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Giants 14.6 19-for-24 208 2 1 0 Week 2 49ers 19.9 17-for-26 268 2 1 0 Week 3 Texans 23.2 17-for-28 181 4 0 0 Week 4 @Packers 20.5 20-for-28 275 3 1 0 Week 5 Jets 4.3 14-for-31 179 0 1 0 Week 7 Lions 16.3 22-for-27 259 1 1 0 Week 8 @Rams 18.2 18-for-25 240 2 0 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Sam Darnold and the Seahawks Receiving Corps

Darnold had a stellar stat line last year of 4,319 passing yards with a 66.2% completion rate (361-of-545), 35 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and an average of 254.1 yards per game. Here's a glance at how a few of Darnold's potential targets for the upcoming season performed in 2024:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Jaxon Smith-Njigba 137 100 1130 6 13 Cooper Kupp 100 67 710 6 10 Marquez Valdes-Scantling 44 19 411 4 2

