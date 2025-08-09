FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Sam Darnold 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sam Darnold 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Sam Darnold picked up 307.8 fantasy points last year, ninth among all NFL quarterbacks. The Seattle Seahawks QB is currently the 27th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Sam Darnold Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Darnold's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points307.8129
2025 Projected Fantasy Points242.02322

Sam Darnold 2024 Game-by-Game

Darnold accumulated 34.6 fantasy points -- 22-of-28 (78.6%), 347 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs -- in Week 14 versus the Atlanta Falcons, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1@Giants14.619-for-24208210
Week 249ers19.917-for-26268210
Week 3Texans23.217-for-28181400
Week 4@Packers20.520-for-28275310
Week 5Jets4.314-for-31179010
Week 7Lions16.322-for-27259110
Week 8@Rams18.218-for-25240200

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Sam Darnold and the Seahawks Receiving Corps

Darnold had a stellar stat line last year of 4,319 passing yards with a 66.2% completion rate (361-of-545), 35 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and an average of 254.1 yards per game. Here's a glance at how a few of Darnold's potential targets for the upcoming season performed in 2024:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Jaxon Smith-Njigba1371001130613
Cooper Kupp10067710610
Marquez Valdes-Scantling441941142

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Sam Darnold? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup