Saint Louis vs. Michigan Predictions: Best Bets, Odds and Player Props for March Madness
Saint Louis vs Michigan College Basketball Best Bets and Player Props
The NCAA Tournament continues with a high-scoring matchup between Saint Louis (9) and Michigan (1), and this game presents one of the most interesting betting profiles on the board.
With a high total (161.5) and a double-digit spread, there are clear angles across both game lines and player props.
Let’s break down the best bets and top player props for Saint Louis vs. Michigan.
Saint Louis vs. Michigan Odds
- Spread: Michigan -12.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Saint Louis +660 / Michigan -1050
- Total: 161.5 (-110)
Betting Preview
Michigan enters as a top seed with a clear talent advantage, but Saint Louis brings one of the more dynamic offenses in the tournament.
This game likely comes down to:
- Michigan’s ability to control tempo
- Saint Louis’ ability to score enough to stay within range
The total sitting above 160 signals a fast-paced, offense-driven matchup.
Best Bet #1: Saint Louis +12.5 (-110)
This is a strong underdog spot despite the seeding gap.
Why Saint Louis can cover:
- High-scoring offense capable of keeping pace
- Underdog game script → consistent scoring aggression
- Large spreads in high-total games increase variance
Even if Michigan controls the game, Saint Louis has enough offensive firepower to stay within striking distance.
Best Bet: Saint Louis +12.5 (-110)
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Best Bet #2: Over 161.5 (-110)
This total is high — but justified.
Why the over makes sense:
- Both teams capable of scoring efficiently
- Saint Louis plays with pace and doesn’t slow down as an underdog
- Michigan’s offense should generate consistent points
If Saint Louis contributes offensively, this game can push into the 160s or higher.
Best Bet: Over 161.5 (-110)
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Best Player Props
Robbie Avila (Saint Louis) — Over Points
Role: Starting center, primary offensive option (Rotowire confirmed)
Why this works:
- Offensive focal point for Saint Louis
- High usage regardless of matchup
- Underdog game script → increased shot volume
Avila should see consistent touches both in the post and pick-and-roll sets.
Best Bet: Avila Over Points
Robbie Avila (SLU) - Total Points
Trey Green (Saint Louis) — Over Points
Role: Starting point guard (Rotowire confirmed)
Why this works:
- Primary ball-handler
- High total (161.5) → more scoring opportunities
- Saint Louis offense flows through guard play
If Saint Louis scores at expected levels, Green should be involved in most of it.
Best Bet: Green Over Points
Trey Green (SLU) - Total Points
Aday Mara (Michigan) — Over Rebounds
Role: Starting center (Rotowire confirmed)
Why this works:
- Size advantage inside
- Saint Louis’ pace → more shot attempts → more rebound chances
- Michigan likely controls the glass
Even in a potential blowout, rebounds tend to accumulate early.
Best Bet: Mara Over Rebounds
Aday Mara (MICH) - Total Rebounds
Same Game Parlay Idea
- Saint Louis +12.5 (-110)
- Over 161.5 (-110)
- Robbie Avila Over Points
This parlay aligns with a high-scoring, competitive game script.
Final Thoughts
This matchup is one of the more appealing games on the slate for both game bets and player props.
The key angles:
- High total = opportunity for scoring props
- Large spread = value on underdog
- Defined roles = strong prop reliability
Best Bets Recap
- Saint Louis +12.5 (-110)
- Over 161.5 (-110)
Best Player Props Recap
- Robbie Avila Over Points
- Trey Green Over Points
- Aday Mara Over Rebounds
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.