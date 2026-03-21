Saint Louis vs. Michigan Predictions: Best Bets, Odds and Player Props for March Madness

Saint Louis vs Michigan College Basketball Best Bets and Player Props

The NCAA Tournament continues with a high-scoring matchup between Saint Louis (9) and Michigan (1), and this game presents one of the most interesting betting profiles on the board.

With a high total (161.5) and a double-digit spread, there are clear angles across both game lines and player props.

Let’s break down the best bets and top player props for Saint Louis vs. Michigan.

Saint Louis vs. Michigan Odds

Spread: Michigan -12.5 (-110)

Michigan -12.5 (-110) Moneyline: Saint Louis +660 / Michigan -1050

Saint Louis +660 / Michigan -1050 Total: 161.5 (-110)

Betting Preview

Michigan enters as a top seed with a clear talent advantage, but Saint Louis brings one of the more dynamic offenses in the tournament.

This game likely comes down to:

Michigan’s ability to control tempo

Saint Louis’ ability to score enough to stay within range

The total sitting above 160 signals a fast-paced, offense-driven matchup.

Best Bet #1: Saint Louis +12.5 (-110)

This is a strong underdog spot despite the seeding gap.

Why Saint Louis can cover:

High-scoring offense capable of keeping pace

Underdog game script → consistent scoring aggression

Large spreads in high-total games increase variance

Even if Michigan controls the game, Saint Louis has enough offensive firepower to stay within striking distance.

Best Bet: Saint Louis +12.5 (-110)

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Saint Louis @ Michigan Mar 21 4:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Best Bet #2: Over 161.5 (-110)

This total is high — but justified.

Why the over makes sense:

Both teams capable of scoring efficiently

Saint Louis plays with pace and doesn’t slow down as an underdog

Michigan’s offense should generate consistent points

If Saint Louis contributes offensively, this game can push into the 160s or higher.

Best Bet: Over 161.5 (-110)

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Saint Louis @ Michigan Mar 21 4:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Best Player Props

Robbie Avila (Saint Louis) — Over Points

Role: Starting center, primary offensive option (Rotowire confirmed)

Why this works:

Offensive focal point for Saint Louis

High usage regardless of matchup

Underdog game script → increased shot volume

Avila should see consistent touches both in the post and pick-and-roll sets.

Best Bet: Avila Over Points

Robbie Avila (SLU) - Total Points Robbie Avila (SLU) Over @ Robbie Avila (SLU) Under Mar 21 4:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Trey Green (Saint Louis) — Over Points

Role: Starting point guard (Rotowire confirmed)

Why this works:

Primary ball-handler

High total (161.5) → more scoring opportunities

Saint Louis offense flows through guard play

If Saint Louis scores at expected levels, Green should be involved in most of it.

Best Bet: Green Over Points

Trey Green (SLU) - Total Points Trey Green (SLU) Over @ Trey Green (SLU) Under Mar 21 4:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Aday Mara (Michigan) — Over Rebounds

Role: Starting center (Rotowire confirmed)

Why this works:

Size advantage inside

Saint Louis’ pace → more shot attempts → more rebound chances

Michigan likely controls the glass

Even in a potential blowout, rebounds tend to accumulate early.

Best Bet: Mara Over Rebounds

Aday Mara (MICH) - Total Rebounds Aday Mara (MICH) Over @ Aday Mara (MICH) Under Mar 21 4:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Same Game Parlay Idea

Saint Louis +12.5 (-110)

Over 161.5 (-110)

Robbie Avila Over Points

This parlay aligns with a high-scoring, competitive game script.

Final Thoughts

This matchup is one of the more appealing games on the slate for both game bets and player props.

The key angles:

High total = opportunity for scoring props

Large spread = value on underdog

Defined roles = strong prop reliability

Best Bets Recap

Saint Louis +12.5 (-110)

Over 161.5 (-110)

Best Player Props Recap

Robbie Avila Over Points

Trey Green Over Points

Aday Mara Over Rebounds

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.