Saint Francis (PA) vs Wagner Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NEC Tournament

The No. 3 seed Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (13-17, 8-8 NEC) face off against the No. 6 seed Wagner Seahawks (14-15, 6-10 NEC) in the NEC tournament Wednesday at DeGol Arena, starting at 7 p.m. ET. Both teams will look to take one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Saint Francis (PA) vs. Wagner Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Location: Loretto, Pennsylvania

Loretto, Pennsylvania Arena: DeGol Arena

Saint Francis (PA) vs. Wagner Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Saint Francis (PA) win (57.3%)

Saint Francis (PA) is a 3.5-point favorite against Wagner on Wednesday and the total has been set at 124.5 points. Here are some betting trends and insights before you place a wager on the contest.

Saint Francis (PA) vs. Wagner: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Saint Francis (PA) has covered 13 times in 26 matchups with a spread this season.

Wagner has compiled a 9-16-0 ATS record so far this season.

Saint Francis (PA) covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Wagner covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (30%).

Against the spread, the Red Flash have fared worse at home, covering four times in nine home games, and nine times in 17 road games.

The Seahawks have been better against the spread away (6-9-0) than at home (3-7-0) this season.

Saint Francis (PA) is 7-8-0 against the spread in conference action this year.

Against the spread in NEC action, Wagner is 5-11-0 this season.

Saint Francis (PA) vs. Wagner: Moneyline Betting Stats

Saint Francis (PA) has won in four of the six contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Red Flash have played as a favorite of -188 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Wagner has a 3-10 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 23.1% of those games).

The Seahawks have gone 2-7 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer (22.2%).

Saint Francis (PA) has an implied victory probability of 65.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Saint Francis (PA) vs. Wagner Head-to-Head Comparison

Saint Francis (PA) averages 72.4 points per game (228th in college basketball) while allowing 73.2 per contest (216th in college basketball). It has a -25 scoring differential overall.

Riley Parker ranks 434th in college basketball with a team-high 13.6 points per game.

Wagner puts up 62.7 points per game (359th in college basketball) while allowing 60.7 per contest (fourth in college basketball). It has a +59 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 2.0 points per game.

Zaire Williams' team-leading 11.9 points per game rank him 697th in the nation.

The 31.2 rebounds per game the Red Flash average rank 225th in the country. Their opponents collect 31.1 per contest.

Valentino Pinedo's 6.6 rebounds per game lead the Red Flash and rank 218th in college basketball action.

The Seahawks prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 4.6 boards. They are pulling down 31.6 rebounds per game (194th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 27.0.

Keyontae Lewis' 5.1 rebounds per game lead the Seahawks and rank 580th in college basketball.

Saint Francis (PA) puts up 94.6 points per 100 possessions (208th in college basketball), while giving up 95.6 points per 100 possessions (246th in college basketball).

The Seahawks rank 312th in college basketball with 90.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 38th defensively with 87.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

