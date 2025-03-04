NHL
Sabres vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4
The NHL's Tuesday slate includes the Buffalo Sabres taking on the San Jose Sharks.
Sabres vs Sharks Game Info
- Buffalo Sabres (24-29-6) vs. San Jose Sharks (16-37-9)
- Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Sabres vs Sharks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Sabres (-225)
|Sharks (+184)
|6.5
|Sabres (-1.5)
Sabres vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Sabres win (74%)
Sabres vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sabres are favored by 1.5 goals (+112 to cover). San Jose, the underdog, is -138.
Sabres vs Sharks Over/Under
- The Sabres-Sharks matchup on March 4 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -102 and the under is -120.
Sabres vs Sharks Moneyline
- San Jose is a +184 underdog on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a -225 favorite at home.