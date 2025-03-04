Sabres vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4

The NHL's Tuesday slate includes the Buffalo Sabres taking on the San Jose Sharks.

Sabres vs Sharks Game Info

Buffalo Sabres (24-29-6) vs. San Jose Sharks (16-37-9)

Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Sabres vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Sabres (-225) Sharks (+184) 6.5 Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Sabres win (74%)

Sabres vs Sharks Puck Line

The Sabres are favored by 1.5 goals (+112 to cover). San Jose, the underdog, is -138.

Sabres vs Sharks Over/Under

The Sabres-Sharks matchup on March 4 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -102 and the under is -120.

Sabres vs Sharks Moneyline

San Jose is a +184 underdog on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a -225 favorite at home.

