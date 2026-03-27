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NHL

Sabres vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 27

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Sabres vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 27

The Buffalo Sabres will face the Detroit Red Wings in NHL action on Friday.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Sabres vs Red Wings Game Info

  • Buffalo Sabres (44-20-8) vs. Detroit Red Wings (38-25-8)
  • Date: Friday, March 27, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Sabres vs Red Wings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Sabres (-164)Red Wings (+136)6.5Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Sabres win (58.4%)

Sabres vs Red Wings Puck Line

  • The Sabres are 1.5-goal favorites against the Red Wings. The Sabres are +152 to cover the spread, and the Red Wings are -188.

Sabres vs Red Wings Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Sabres-Red Wings matchup on March 27, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.

Sabres vs Red Wings Moneyline

  • Detroit is a +136 underdog on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a -164 favorite at home.

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