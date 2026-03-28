Sabres vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 28

The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the Seattle Kraken.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sabres vs Kraken Game Info

Buffalo Sabres (44-21-8) vs. Seattle Kraken (32-29-10)

Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026

Saturday, March 28, 2026 Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

5:30 p.m. ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Sabres vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Sabres (-210) Kraken (+172) 6.5 Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sabres win (69.6%)

Sabres vs Kraken Puck Line

The Sabres are favored by 1.5 goals (+118 to cover). Seattle, the underdog, is -144.

Sabres vs Kraken Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Sabres-Kraken on March 28, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Sabres vs Kraken Moneyline

Buffalo is a -210 favorite on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +172 underdog on the road.

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