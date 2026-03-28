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NHL

Sabres vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Sabres vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 28

The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the Seattle Kraken.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sabres vs Kraken Game Info

  • Buffalo Sabres (44-21-8) vs. Seattle Kraken (32-29-10)
  • Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026
  • Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Sabres vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Sabres (-210)Kraken (+172)6.5Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Sabres win (69.6%)

Sabres vs Kraken Puck Line

  • The Sabres are favored by 1.5 goals (+118 to cover). Seattle, the underdog, is -144.

Sabres vs Kraken Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Sabres-Kraken on March 28, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Sabres vs Kraken Moneyline

  • Buffalo is a -210 favorite on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +172 underdog on the road.

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