Sabres vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 21

The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Buffalo Sabres facing the Los Angeles Kings.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Sabres vs Kings Game Info

Buffalo Sabres (43-20-6) vs. Los Angeles Kings (28-24-16)

Date: Saturday, March 21, 2026

Saturday, March 21, 2026 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN+

Sabres vs Kings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Sabres (-120) Kings (+100) 6.5 Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Kings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sabres win (57.3%)

Sabres vs Kings Puck Line

The Sabres are favored by 1.5 goals. The Sabres are +205 to cover the spread, with the Kings being -260.

Sabres vs Kings Over/Under

Sabres versus Kings on March 21 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +110 and the under -134.

Sabres vs Kings Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Kings-Sabres, Los Angeles is the underdog at +100, and Buffalo is -120 playing on the road.

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