NHL
Sabres vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 21
The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Buffalo Sabres facing the Los Angeles Kings.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Sabres vs Kings Game Info
- Buffalo Sabres (43-20-6) vs. Los Angeles Kings (28-24-16)
- Date: Saturday, March 21, 2026
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Sabres vs Kings Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Sabres (-120)
|Kings (+100)
|6.5
|Sabres (-1.5)
Sabres vs Kings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Sabres win (57.3%)
Sabres vs Kings Puck Line
- The Sabres are favored by 1.5 goals. The Sabres are +205 to cover the spread, with the Kings being -260.
Sabres vs Kings Over/Under
- Sabres versus Kings on March 21 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +110 and the under -134.
Sabres vs Kings Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Kings-Sabres, Los Angeles is the underdog at +100, and Buffalo is -120 playing on the road.